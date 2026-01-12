Lleyton Hewitt and Pat Rafter’s daughters Mia and India star together in new project

It’s the tennis nepo baby fashion campaign of our dreams!

Mia Hewitt, the 20-year-old daughter of Lleyton and Bec Hewitt has teamed up with Pat Rafter’s 19-year-old daughter India Rafter for Reebok’s ‘Born Classic. Worn For Life’ campaign.

Mia, who is also the lead singer of the folk band Father’s Favourite, spoke to Stellar over the weekend about reuniting with India who she “grew up with” on the professional tennis circuit.

“Working with Reebok was amazing, and to work with India makes sense; we kind of grew up alongside each other on the tour,” she told the publication. “It was nice to see her again and get reconnected.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Mia spoke about the “surreal” experience of growing up in the public eye as the daughter of the former world no.1 and actress and singer Bec Hewitt (nee Cartwright).

Mia waited until she was 18 to step into the spotlight. Credit: Instagram.

“I didn’t know anything else,” she explained. “When my dad retired from singles at the Australian Open [in 2016], we got brought out onto court. Rod Laver Arena was packed.

“It was pretty surreal and special to know all those people were there because my dad had made such an impact on the Australian sporting world. I can remember thinking, ‘Wow, this is crazy…’”

Despite their unusual upbringing, Mia says her parents have allowed her and younger siblings – Cruz, 17, and Ava, 15 – to decide how much of their lives they want to share with the public.

Mia only decided to have a public Instagram account two years ago when she turned 18 and this is her first modelling campaign.

“When I was in my teenage years, I wasn’t ready for that. Not to say I’m done figuring out who I am, but I’m a lot further along on that journey now,” she said.

“If you’re in it from a younger age they just kind of see you as one thing. And it’s hard, because they’re not seeing the actual evolution of you, as a person. Just the image.”

Meanwhile India Rafter, the youngest child of Pat Rafter and former model Lara Feltham, has just launched her own modelling campaign, signing up with Priscillas Models.

India has just signed on to a major modelling agency. Credit: Instagram.

The Sydney-based agency manages Liam Hemsworth’s girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, as well as 90s supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Pat, Lara, India, and India’s 23-year-old brother Joshua maintain a relatively private family life, but Pat has made some rare comments about his wife and children over the years.

“Being a good father means being a good husband,” he told Mamamia in 2016.

“My wife and I aren’t always going to see eye-to-eye, but what we do is agree to disagree and stand united over big decisions in the family.

“As a father, I naturally want my kids to do their best. That’s something I try to instill in them as part of the qualities that help one to succeed in all of life’s challenges,” he added.

