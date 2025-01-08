Pat Rafter, 52, is one of Australia’s most well-known and successful tennis players of all time.

His career ended in 2003, so what is the former world number one up to now? Here’s everything to know.

Pat and his wife Lara. (Credit: Getty)

WHO IS PAT RAFTER’S WIFE?

Away from the tennis court, Pat Rafter is a devoted husband and father-of-two.

He has been married to his wife, former model Lara Rafter (née Feltham) since 2004, and the pair share one son and one daughter together.

Joshua Rafter was born on 1 August 2002 and is currently 22 years old, while India Rafter was welcomed into the world on 24 May 2005 and is now 19.

They maintain a relatively private family life, but Pat has made some rare comments about his wife and children over the years.

“Being a good father means being a good husband,” he told Mamamia in 2016. “My wife and I aren’t always going to see eye-to-eye, but what we do is agree to disagree and stand united over big decisions in the family.”

Most recently, the entire Rafter clan stepped out at the Queensland Sport Awards in November 2024 in support of Pat who was officially elevated to legend status.

Pat and his kids in 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

DID PAT RAFTER EVER WIN A GRAND SLAM?

Pat Rafter won two Grand Slam titles during his career. He won back-to-back US Open’s in 1997 and 1998.

The Aussie athlete also reached two consecutive Wimbledon finals in 2000 and 2001, but he unfortunately lost both matches.

As for doubles, he and Swedish player Jonas Björkman joined forces at the 1999 Australian Open and were ultimately victorious.

HOW OLD WAS PAT RAFTER WHEN HE RETIRED?

Pat’s tennis career spanned 12 years. He turned professional in 1991 and won his first tour-level match at Wimbledon in 1993.

He hung up his tennis racquet in 2003, announcing his retirement at the age of 30.

His retirement followed a string of injuries that kept him from playing at all in 2002, and he stated that he had lost motivation to compete at the top level.

He was ranked world number one in 1999. (Credit: Getty)

WHERE IS PAT RAFTER LIVING NOW?

It’s estimated that the now-52-year-old won about AU$17.8 million (US$11.1 million) through tennis, but he has also made a significant amount off-court through property development.

He and Lara built and renovated a stunning custom designer beach house in Noosa that they sold in 2018 for a whopping $15.2 million.

Nowadays, the Rafter family reside in the Byron Bay hinterland where they built another dream home on 28 hectares of land. The property is even complete with a custom tennis court.

