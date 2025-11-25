Mia Hewitt’s shock wedding!

Mia Hewitt is keeping her fans guessing whether or not she’s secretly tied the knot with her partner, musician Vanda Erich, after the 19-year-old daughter of Bec and Lleyton Hewitt posted a series of adorable snaps of her and Vanda sharing a kiss in front of a vintage wedding car.

According to insiders, the image was enough to stop her parents in their tracks, especially because they married young. Bec was aged just 22 and Lleyton 24 when they got hitched in July 2005.

“It’s strange for them knowing that Mia is just three years away from being the age Bec was when she settled down,” says the insider. “They don’t want Mia rushing things.”

But it worked out OK for Mum and Dad!

“It was such a whirlwind, which I think was part of the reason why we ended up with such a lot of attention – because it was after only six weeks that we got engaged,” Bec’s said of the famous couple’s decision to marry quickly in 2005.

“All the family were so happy and supportive. I guess they just saw the two of us together and saw we were happy.”

And their impulsiveness appears to have paid off, with the couple celebrating their 20th anniversary this year.

In November 2025, the tennis great gave an emotional tribute to his wife as he was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame.

“My beautiful supporting wife Bec,” he began. “It’s not easy being a partner of a tennis player. Tennis is a very individual sport.

“And you do have to be selfish at certain times to be able to perform on the big stage and do a lot of the things that are gonna give you the chance to have the best opportunity to perform and Bec’s travelled the world with us and it’s a grind, and especially with three young kids, we’ve had to move base and set up overseas.

“And she’s done everything with grace and elegance and you’ve been the rock the whole time supporting me, and I certainly wouldn’t have been able to continue my career and be able to play 20 Australian Opens without you. So I’m eternally grateful and I love you so much. Thank you.”

