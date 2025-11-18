The one woman who tried to save Diana before her Royal wedding

When Lady Diana Spencer became engaged to Prince Charles in 1981, the world erupted into collective joy. Headlines hailed a modern fairy tale, crowds adored the shy young kindergarten teacher, and within the Royal Family, there was an unmistakable buzz.

Yet behind the glittering celebrations stood one formidable woman who didn’t believe the match was right at all—Diana’s maternal grandmother, Ruth Roche, Baroness Fermoy.

A trusted confidante of the Queen Mother and a woman deeply familiar with royal life, Ruth offered the kind of warning only someone who truly knew both Diana and the monarchy could deliver. It was a warning that, tragically, went unheeded.

Diana wed Charles in 1991.

Long before Diana became the most photographed woman in the world, she was a teenager navigating the complexities of royal courtship. At just 19, she found herself swept into the tidal wave that followed her engagement to Prince Charles.

Historian Kate Williams, speaking on the Daily Mail’s ‘Queens, Kings and Dastardly Things’ podcast, noted that while the public and palace seemed thrilled, Diana herself struggled with doubts. Kate explained that Diana confided in her sisters that the marriage “shouldn’t go ahead,” only to be reminded that her face was already “on the tea towels,” a wry nod to the unstoppable momentum of a royal wedding.

Behind the scenes, one voice rose in quiet dissent. Ruth Roche, Baroness Fermoy, had served as Woman of the Bedchamber to the Queen Mother for more than three decades. She understood the demands, the constraints, and the emotional toll of life inside the royal fold.

Kate revealed that Ruth told her granddaughter, “I don’t think their sense of humor or lifestyle is going to suit you.” It was a simple but profound insight, reflecting both her knowledge of Diana’s sensitive nature and her understanding of the rigid expectations within the monarchy.

Diana’s grandmother Ruth Roche, Baroness Fermoy shared a warning before she joined the Royal Family.

Ironically, Ruth was rumoured to have helped orchestrate the match, but she was quick to dismiss the claims. “You can say that if you like, but it simply wouldn’t be true,” she told the Associated Press in 1993. Her private reservations, however, remained clear.

The rest of the world saw only a perfect fit. Royal biographer Robert Hardman described the excitement inside the palace after Diana’s visit to Balmoral, where she impressed the family with her warmth and easy charm. Yet Diana would later reflect that she felt like “a lamb to the slaughter,” overwhelmed by public scrutiny and personal turmoil during the engagement.

By the time of Ruth’s death in 1993, grandmother and granddaughter had grown estranged, a sad final chapter in a relationship marked by both affection and foresight.



