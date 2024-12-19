For years, Mia Hewitt has captured the hearts of Australia as the firstborn child of golden couple Bec and Lleyton Hewitt – ever since they first showed her off in the pages of local magazines (including Woman’s Day!).

Now she’s growing into a driven young woman, having recently turned 19 in early December.

Mia is very much following in her actress Mum’s footsteps, being spotted on the set of Australia’s second longest-running TV series, Home and Away.

Mia on the set of Home and Away at Palm Beach. (Credit: MATRIX)



The 19-year-old was seen on set after reportedly securing a job in the wardrobe department, carving her own path in the entertainment industry.

Her mum, Bec, is no stranger to the scene of Palm Beach, having starred on the show between 1998 and 2005 playing the character Hayley Smith Lawson.

Full circle moment, as Bec left the show when pregnant with Mia to become a full-time Mum.

Mia (left) and her Mum, Bec (right). (Credit: Instagram/Getty)

Mia’s at that age where she’s determined to have it all,” says a source.

“She’s told Bec she’d love a gig on Home And Away, just like her mum had at around her age. But she says that’s just to pay the bills before she breaks into modelling big-time.”

“Mia’s five-year plan is to move to either New York or Paris and make a name for herself – and her parents do support her dreams, though of course it must be a bit of a worry to have your daughter living so far away.”

(Credit: MATRIX)

The job will be a great experience for Mia in starting out in the industry as she also pursues her music dream, playing gigs with her indie rock band ‘Father’s Favourite‘.

Her band’s style is ‘bohemian rock’n’roll, and consists of duo, Mia and Cherise.

Touring around Sydney, the duo have some gigs locked in for the New Year as support acts and in privately owned venues.

(Credit: Instagram)

Mia is the eldest child of Bec and Lleyton Hewitt, with siblings, Ava and Cruz.

Ava, 13, like her big sister has the creative gene and is involved in dancing and is a Nickelodeon news host. She began her TV career in 2020, when she starred in a national advertising campaign for Target.

Cruz, 16, has followed in his father’s footsteps, who made his grand slam junior main-draw debut in the Australian Open 2024 boys singles competition as a wildcard.

It’s safe to say the Hewitt family is not short of talent and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for 2025!

Bec at the peak of her soapie career. (Credit: Getty)

Bec and her daughter Mia share some key resemblances, and Mia has definitely gotten her fun, creative style from her Mum.

A source spoke to New Idea in early September 2024, commenting that Mia’s parents are “nothing but supportive”.

“Bec is offering up advice about how to be paid and negotiate her performances but also how to manage fame,” the source added.

“Many forget Bec tried her hand at music. While it didn’t land her a Grammy or an ARIA, Bec built so many contacts and friends in the industry who have been able to guide Mia down the right path,” the insider explained.

“Bec knows how to deal with bad people, dodgy managers and doesn’t want Mia making some of the mistakes she made early in her career, like being too trusting or even being too optimistic about certain jobs. Bec has instilled a lot of pride into Mia and wants her always advocating for herself.”

Well, Mia certainly couldn’t have two better people than her parents to support her in her music and acting career!

