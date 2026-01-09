Cruz Hewitt could become more famous than his tennis star dad Lleyton thanks to one “special ingredient”

He may be the most famous of all tennis offspring, but when it comes to young Cruz Hewitt, who at just 17 is already looking like he could become a great champion just like his dad – two time Grand Slam winner Lleyton Hewitt – for young Cruz, while he may not have all the wins his famous dad had at the same age, he sure is making up for it when it comes to the popularity stakes.

Losing both his singles and doubles matches at this week’s Brisbane International in straight sets, it seems Lleyton’s young protege is attracting plenty of fans who can’t get enough of the cheeky teen.

According to one onlooker, the usually quiet Court no. 10 where Cruz teamed up with fellow Aussie James Duckworth, 34, to go down in straight sets 6-4 7-5 against Brazilian specialists Orlando Luz and Rafael Matos, was so packed it was standing room only!

“There were young and old cheering him on – he’s got this newfound swagger and has found a unique way to not just play good tennis but also entertain the crowd!” says the onlooker.

“It’s unheard of to see a doubles match that is playing on an outer court so far away from Centre Court, with the harsh Queensland sunshine beaming down, with a crowd bigger than some of the top seeded clashes that make it to primetime TV!”

Cruz has the tennis skills of his dad Lleyton and the friendly reputation of his mum Bec. (Image: Getty)

BUILDING A REPUTATION

Following closely in his dad’s footsteps, Cruz, 17, was recently awarded the Male Junior Athlete of the Year Award at the Australian Tennis Awards.

“All week Cruz has been impressing everyone with his new-found confidence – he has a real spring in his step that seems to have suddenly emerged over this past year. He’s really shot up, and he’s so tall he even towers over his dad these days! He’s never been fitter, and it’s like he has this aura around him that makes fans want to get up close and personal with him,” the onlooker reveals.

“He stops for autographs and has a chat with fans, has taken selfies with whoever has asked, and has emerged as one of the nicest blokes in the sport. You can just tell the way he genuinely engages people which is something that didn’t come naturally for his dad.”

In 2025, Cruz competed in all four junior Grand Slams – and also claimed match wins at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

“He’s cheeky and funny while always being respectful of other players. His dad, it’s no secret, earned himself a bit of a reputation with fans for being an outright brat at times,” says the onlooker.

“His dad’s popularity with fans was always a bit mixed and it made him often polarised throughout his career. You either liked Lleyton or you didn’t – a bit like Nick Kyrgios!”

“It’s like Cruz has got the very best of both his dad and mum Bec Hewitt who is a real softie and during all those years on Home & Away always stopped to acknowledge her fans.”

Just like his dad, who was the youngest man to qualify for the Australian Open in 1997, Cruz’s appearance at the Australian Open could cement him as a tennis legend.

“Dad Lleyton was often compared to the real gentlemen of tennis throughout his playing career – Pat Rafter, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer – so Cruz probably looks upon his hero Rafael Nadal who was one of the kindest players on the circuit and has decided while he wouldn’t mind his dad’s skills set on court, off-court he wants to be known as Mr Nice Guy.”

Cruz dreams of becoming World No. 1. (Image: Getty)

DOUBLE THE RESPECT

“It was dad Lleyton who reportedly pushed for his young son to team up for doubles with fellow Aussie James Duckworth who at 34 is almost to the day twice Cruz’s age!” the onlooker reveals.

“Lleyton saw James and his strong mentoring approach a perfect match for his boy – who better to learn from than James who while he is not going to win any Grand Slams any time soon, he is the perfect hand on the back for young Cruz who dreams of one day becoming World No. 1.”

James, who’s ranked No. 46, also began his professional tennis career as a wildcard entry into the Australian Open in 2010 and has faced some of the sports’ greatest athletes including Roger Federer, Thanasi Kokkinakis, and even Lleyton.

“Realistically on the fierce singles circuit that might be almost impossible considering Cruz is currently ranked No. 722 in the world,” says the onlooker.

“The lovely affable way he has approached the Brisbane International this week almost suggests he’s more suited to a doubles campaign, which also takes the pressure off him being constantly compared to his very famous dad.”

