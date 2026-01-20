How Brooklyn Beckham’s ‘mentor’ Prince Harry got him ‘fired up’ for tell-all 

When David and Victoria Beckham attended the star-studded wedding of Prince Harry and his actress bride Meghan Markle back in May 2018, their appearance cemented the existence of a glitzy friendship between celebrity and royalty.

Fast forward eight years, however, and Harry and Meghan’s significance to the Beckham family has taken on a whole new meaning, as they have become embroiled in a feud between Victoria and David and their eldest son Brooklyn, 26.

The feud culminated, on January 20, in Brooklyn sharing a sensational six-page post to Instagram in which he levelled a string of shock allegations against his famous parents.

David and Victoria attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding. (Credit: Getty)

The shock claims left his father “sickened” according to a source, and it appears Harry may have unwittingly proved a catalyst for Brooklyn speaking out.

Relations between Meghan and Harry and Victoria and David soured significantly in the years following the royal wedding.

“Brooklyn is seeing Harry as something of a mentor these days,” an insider tells Woman’s Day. “He really looks up to him, and admires the way he’s stood up for himself and his wife. It’s got him fired up to do the same thing.”

According to Tom Bower, author of The House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power, Meghan suspected Victoria of leaking private stories to the press.

“Harry is very protective of Meghan and decided to deal with the matter head-on by directly contacting his good pal David,” a source told The Sun.

“Harry was very polite, but obviously it was a pretty awkward exchange and David was mortified.”

While the accusation was later deemed baseless – with a beauty salon reportedly the source of the leaks – the chummy relationship between the Sussexes and the Beckhams was no more.

That is, until Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola sparked up a friendship with the royals – notably attending the same Montecito party as Harry and Meghan in 2025.

Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly bonded with the Sussexes. (Credit: Getty)

By then, rumours of a rift in the Beckham household were doing the rounds – with Brooklyn and Nicola notably absent from a slew of family events.

The pair reportedly bonded with Meghan and Harry over their “common ground”, with a source telling the UK Telegraph that Brooklyn and Nicola found the Sussexes to be “particularly kind, caring and generous”.

According to an insider, that bond led Brooklyn to consider a tell-all about his family struggles.

“Brooklyn feels very misunderstood, so following the same path as Harry and sharing his truth is very appealing,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

“He just wants to get his side of the story on the record. It’s likely he’ll do a TV interview first and then, depending on how that goes, follow it up with a book.”

Harry met Brooklyn and Nicola at a party. (Credit: Getty)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could certainly help make that happen – given their own infamous two-hour TV interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 was viewed by 17 million people.

Harry’s book, Spare, was also a huge success, allowing him to share claims about what he called a “toxic” upbringing.

“Brooklyn feels like his side of the story has never been told,” the source tells Woman’s Day.

“The pressure that came with growing up as the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham was so intense. It was like living in a fishbowl – everything he did was scrutinised.

“Sharing his truth feels like the only way to heal and take back control.”

