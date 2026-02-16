James Stewart has announced he’s engaged. His ex has something to say too

The tears flowed as Home and Away star James Stewart got down on one knee to propose to his partner and co-star Ada Nicodemou on Valentine’s Day.

It was a proposal that played out publicly in a park – with a suited James, 50, popping the question with a diamond sparkler in front of a crowd of onlookers, including his daughter Scout, 13.

Ada, 48, stunned in a scarlet gown as she accepted his heartfelt proposal – nodding her head and planting a kiss on his lips in response.

Ada and James are getting married! (Credit: Instagram/_jamesstewart_)

“I said yes!!!” the actress shared on Instagram afterwards – leading to a flurry of excited responses from friends and fans.

“Oh my heart!! So thrilled for both of you!! Of course Jimmy proposed and you said yes!!! on Valentines Day!! Excellent news!! Wishing you guys every happiness, wrote the pair’s former Home and Away co-star Lynne McGranger.

“This is the most wonderful news! 💍 Congratulations Ada and Jimmy, you deserve every happiness,” added actress Emily Symons.

James’ proposal played out publicly. (Credit: Instagram/_jamesstewart_)

As James and Ada marked the start of a new chapter together, James’ ex-wife – another former Home and Away star Sarah Roberts – also had a message to share.

Sarah – who announced the couple’s shock split in a 2024 interview with Stellar – showed she has very much moved on by sharing a tribute to her partner, Sydney-based cinematographer and artist Jake Iesu.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to: my cockacino barista, therapist, cleaner, masseuse, no. 1 cheerleader (apart from my Mum), chef, line reader, uber driver, best mate – JI 💘,” the star wrote alongside a photo of the pair enjoying a kiss.

“And I also want to celebrate the love I have for my friendships…I think platonic love is underrated…I love you all & appreciate you all so much.”

Sarah Roberts posted a Valentine’s Day message to her partner Jake. (Credit: Instagram/_sarahroberts_)

In the same post, Sarah had a message for those who spent Valentine’s Day without a partner, reflecting on her own experience,

“When I was single, I used to like thinking that being alone is not lonely, even though it feels like that sometimes,” she wrote.

“You are simply by yourself. You are WITH yourself. And what a great love story it is to fall in love with yourself.

“I had to learn the hard way & I’m still learning that if you fall in love with yourself first, then everything else will fall into line,” she concluded.

In a poignant reminder, Sarah shared some words of wisdom in the photo gallery accompanying her post.

“Be so full of love for yourself that no one has the power to starve you,” the words on one photo read.

“Today we celebrate the friends who change our lives with their existence. The ones who stay constant in your life whilst everything else feels subject to change,” another read.

Sarah and James had married in July 2019 after meeting on the set of the hit Channel 7 show.

Sarah and James. (Credit: Instagram)

Opening up about the split for the first time in her 2024 interview with Stellar, Sarah said that she had been “afraid” to talk about the split publicly due to a sense of “stigma and shame”.

“I just want to say that I am divorced … ,” Sarah told the outlet. “What I’ve learnt from this journey of becoming a divorcee is that it’s so important to reach out to others who have experienced similar things and not hide in the shadows.

“I hid for a very long time. There were times when I didn’t feel like I could see the light or a way out of these big, complex emotions that I was feeling.

“But I hope that by just being honest today, I’ll free myself, and potentially free a lot of other people, to be able to speak their truth”.

At the time, Sarah suggested she and James had grown apart.

“My belief of marriage is that two people grow and learn from each other together. Sometimes people just grow apart and that’s OK,” she said.

“I got to a point where I realised I couldn’t grow in the way I wanted to within this particular relationship.”

Before meeting Sarah, James was previously engaged to another co-star – former Packed to the Rafters actress Jessica Marais.

James Stewart and Jessica Marais at the 2014 Logie Awards. (Credit: Getty)

What happened to Jessica Marais and James Stewart?

The pair split in 2015 after six years together – with Scout their only child.

“Jessica Marais and James Stewart have amicably separated. Their main focus at this time is the co-parenting of their daughter,” a rep said at the time.

Sources close to the pair told Woman’s Day that there had been “cracks in the relationship for years”, but that in the months before the announcement was made, things had become “increasingly toxic.”

