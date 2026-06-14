EXCLUSIVE: Farmer Wants A Wife stars Andrew and Jess announce arrival of baby girl

Gracie Guthrie – or GG for short – the cute-as-a-button name suits the cute-as-a-button newborn Jess Nathan and Andrew Guthrie introduce Woman’s Day to at their Delegate, NSW, home.

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The couple – who met and fell in love on Farmer Wants A Wife in 2021 and wed in 2024 – say they “borrowed” the name from family.

“We just loved the nickname GG and the way that Gracie Guthrie sounded.

“They let us steal it,” laughs Jess of her brother and sister-in-law. “Thank God, because we didn’t have a back-up!”

Andrew and Jess have welcomed their baby girl Gracie into the world. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

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Their daughter was born at Cooma Hospital on May 21 via a planned C-section, due to Gracie being breech.

“It was really amazing seeing her for the first time and after she was born she was awake for probably two hours just alert and looking at us and not crying at all,” says a smitten Jess of her newborn.

And coming home has been just as smooth. “My mum came up from Melbourne and deep-cleaned our house and did heaps of cooking and just got everything ready for us,” Jess shares.

The couple revealed they were excited to give their baby girl a “country childhood” (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

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“I thought the first few days would be a little daunting but it hasn’t been at all. She’s so much fun and just the coolest little person. We’re so in love with her.”

And new dad Andrew, 36, agrees.

“She’s such a chill baby. We’ve heard some horror stories from our friends, so we consider ourselves very lucky.”

BUMPY ROAD TO BABY

Even more so, given their road to becoming parents wasn’t an easy one. Jess has been open about her struggles with endometriosis and infertility. But the reality star says all the heartache was worth it now their precious bundle is here.

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“Everything we’ve been through, I would do it a thousand times over in a heartbeat,” says the 32-year-old, who is glad to have given hope to other sufferers by sharing her complicated journey to having their baby.

“It’s been awesome to be able to talk to different people about what’s worked for them, what they’ve struggled with and offering some support where we can.”

The couple met on Farmer Wants a Wife in 2021. (Credit: Channel 7)

Andrew adds that he’s found it “surprising how many people are actually struggling with fertility”.

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Now that they’ve swapped that pain for parenthood, Jess says the couple are relishing in the little things.

“It just feels really nice to be home in our love bubble as a family,” she says. “And just learning every single day about Gracie, and her learning about us too.”

But there’s one piece of information about her parents the pair think their daughter may rather stay in the dark about. “Oh my God, she’s gonna hate that!” Jess laughs, of sharing with Gracie in the future how their love story unfolded on Farmer. “She’ll think it’s really cringe.”

The couple revealed that the road to parenthood wasn’t so easy. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

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“She’ll think it’s so lame,” Andrew chimes in. “But yeah, we’ll have to show her one day. We won’t get away with that.”

The couple say they probably won’t be tuning in to the current season of the show, but they’re forever grateful for the life it’s given them. “I never thought it would play out the way it has,” says Andrew. “I’m very glad I decided to go on.”

“I can’t believe it’s all worked out like this,” Jess agrees. “Whenever I think about it, I’m like, ‘Oh my God! Thank God I went on.’”

And their future looks even brighter.

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A couple more kids could be in the pipeline for this TV success story. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

“We’re having debates about if Gracie’s going to be a horse girl or a motorbike girl,” Jess says with a smile. “Either way, we feel so lucky that she gets to have this amazing upbringing in the country. I just want to give her a really cool childhood.”

One with a sibling, or two?

“Initially, I wanted a lot, but being pregnant was not that enjoyable,” Jess jokes. “Two, maybe three? Andrew is happy with two. We’ll see.”

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