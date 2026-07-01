Meet Australia’s real life Golden Girls!

There were gales of laughter, big hugs and plenty of great stories shared when five of the Gold Coast’s most iconic models caught up to reminisce those heady days when they dazzled as the golden mile’s ultimate ’60s and ’70s glamour girls.

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“We had such fun. It was exciting, it was flashy, and we were treated like goddesses. It was wonderfully glamorous,” smiles the grand dame of the Gold Coast, Thea Williams, a proud mum and grandmother, who turns 90 in July.

Thea (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

“Of course, we were always impeccably coiffed and dressed to perfection,” adds the former waterskiing queen, bikini model and Nine TV presenter who, for over 45 years, was married to millionaire Queensland developer, the late Keith Williams.

“I remember being crowned Miss Gold Coast in 1960 and my head was spinning with delight, as it was when I won the prestigious Concours d’Elegance.” Thea’s close friend Debbie Miller, 75, remembers being a “quivering wreck” when she made her debut as a catwalk model.

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Magic carpet ride

“I was 17, and once I got over my nerves, my modelling career went nuts. I’d been working in a record store when I was discovered, and was referred to deportment icon June Dally-Watkins for etiquette and makeup advice. The next thing I know, I’m travelling the world promoting the Gold Coast. It was like a magic carpet ride.”

Debbie (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

Beyond the many magazine fashion spreads, Debbie starred in countless TV commercials, hawking everything from banks and burgers to shampoo. “I worked alongside Paul Hogan in a cigarette ad and, as I’d never smoked, had no idea how to even hold a cigarette.”

“I was in a bikini, draped over Paul, who was wonderful to work with,” says Debbie who, during her 50-year modelling career, rubbed shoulders with the likes of Rod Stewart, Tom Jones and even Princess Anne!”

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Tiaras and gold bikinis

“I was booked to model for a Currumbin Sanctuary postcard, and wound up covered in lorikeet poop,” laughs Debbie, who later ran a modelling agency and discovered supermodel Kristy Hinze.

Like Debbie, Kathy Ford started her esteemed modelling career at just 17.

“I was working in Paula Stafford’s boutique, and was thrilled when asked if I’d like to do some parades. It was great fun, and an honour as Paula was one of our legendary fashion designers.

“Two years later I was invited to hop into a gold bikini, pop on a tiara and sash to become a Gold Coast meter maid,” smiles Kathy, 76.

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In the ’60s, meter maids became a Surfers Paradise institution, where scantily clad models would stroll the streets placing coins into expired meters protecting motorists from parking fines.

“I was invited to Vancouver to show the Canadians how it was done, and photos of me feeding the meters in a barely there bikini became a sensation and were splashed throughout countless newspapers.”

“In the ’70s I was Steve Raymond then Phillip Brady’s hostess sidekick on the TV game show Casino 10. But in 1979 I gave modelling a break and worked for 20 years as a Qantas flight attendant,” shares vibrant Kathy.

(Credit: Phillip Castleton)

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“I’ve had an absolute ball. I was blessed with great genes, meaning I never had to diet or watch my weight.” Sydney-born Robyn Clark landed her first modelling gig at 14 years old.

“A boutique asked if I’d model their clothes. I was thrilled when Mum said yes. It was every girl’s dream to become a model, and I loved it.”

Dream career

“From there I was invited to join the June Dally-Watkins modelling agency, and began modelling for all the major department stores of the day,” explains the ever-glamorous Robyn, 82.

“But in the ’60s I feared my modelling career was over following a near-fatal car crash. I suffered a fractured skull, smashed teeth and a broken jaw. I even had an out-of-body experience.”

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“Blessedly, the plastic surgeon did a brilliant job and my career resumed,” smiles the radiant mum and grandmother.

Robyn (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

“As well as modelling fashion, I was busy doing TV commercials, becoming one of Esso’s ‘Tiger in your tank’ girls, and hyping everything from Coca-Cola to Taubmans paints.”

Looking back on her “dream career” Robyn pinches herself recalling how modelling led her to meeting the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.

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Swamped by admirers

“We were treated like stars. There were times I’d be swamped by admirers. It was surreal,” reflects Robyn, who moved to the Gold Coast in 1974, where her career continued full steam.

“I landed a role in the 1970 movie Adam’s Woman with Beau Bridges, but… I wound up on the cutting room floor!”

Bette Arkinstall, 81, vividly recalls being so nervous during her first modelling gig, she developed a nasty rash on her chest.

“It was terrible, I was 17 and filling in for a model at the famous Beachcomber hotel. The Bee Gees, then a budding band, would come down from Brisbane and sing back-up.

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“I always loved hairdressing, and so my sister Roylene and I bought a salon in Surfers Paradise. Because of my profile as a model – appearing in countless fashion spreads in the Australian Women’s Weekly – people lined up around the block to have their hair done.”

Bette, who strutted many a catwalk with Thea and Kathy, says one of the highlights of her busy modelling career was being flown to Washington in 1971 to promote Australian opals to the USA.

“I was wearing so many exquisite opals, I was surrounded by six bodyguards.”

As the girls clink champagne flutes and pose for the Woman’s Day cameras, the modelling memories flood back.

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“I think it’s awoken the beast again, this has been such fun,” laughs Debbie, whose daughter Alana White is an internationally renowned fashion model.

Thea, who only recently retired from modelling, says the secret to her long career is being grateful for all that came her way. “A little kindness is such a wonderful thing. I truly feel blessed to have made so many wonderful memories and friends.”

Speaking of memories, Bette is quick to point out there’s a certain “muscle memory” to modelling.

“Gosh, I haven’t posed for a photoshoot in years and I only had a hip replacement in late April. But it all comes back and I’m feeling so young inside,” she remarks.

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