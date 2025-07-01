Billy Ray Cyrus & Liz Hurley’s country wedding!

They bonded over their mutual love of all things country, and now Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus look set to tie the knot in the place they love the most!

There are whispers that Liz, 60, and Billy, 63, plan to exchange vows, and his Nashville ranch and the model’s gorgeous Herefordshire retreat in the UK are the top two venue preferences.

(Credit: Alamy)

Though they’ve only been dating a few months, they’ve been friends for years and we’re told that both are living by the motto that life’s too short not to be with the one you love.

“Liz and Billy aren’t in their 20s, so while it might seem like their romance is moving fast, it’s not at all for a couple at this stage in their lives,” an insider tells Woman’s Day of Liz, who has been married once, and Billy, who divorced third wife Firerose last year.

“Since turning the big 6-0, Liz made a pact to not waste any more time and to seize every opportunity that comes her way. Remember, she’s lost not just Damian’s dad [Steve Bing] but also Shane [Warne], another man she almost married. She realises life’s too short – which is why she’s not holding back.”

(Credit: Instagram)

A SOLID FOUNDATION

The pair hit it off on the set of Christmas In Paradise in 2022, but it wasn’t until April this year the friendship blossomed into more, which Liz admits was “a little surprising” to many.

“It’s not surprising to me because we’re actually quite similar and get on extremely well,” she insists. “We both like to laugh a lot, and we both love the country. And we both love country music, both love movies. We’ve got a lot in common – and cowboy boots, definitely.”

Now they’re in deep with the wedding planning and they’ve got the perfect person to help – Liz’s stylish model son, Damian!

(Credit: Instagram)

MAN OF HONOUR

Damian, 23, already thinks of Billy Ray as a stepdad figure, including the country singer alongside his late dad in a gushing tribute for Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day to my beautiful daddy and some favourite men in my life,” Damian wrote, sharing a photo of he and Billy smiling.

The insider says, “Of course Liz and Billy have appointed Damian as their ‘best man of honour’ and they want him to be in charge of all the finer details.

“They’re hoping for a big wholesome country-style wedding to honour their mutual love of life on the land – Liz’s country retreat looks most likely as they both want [Sir] Elton [John] to perform.” Along with being Liz’s dear friend and Damian’s godfather, Elton also sang at Liz’s wedding to Arun Nayar in 2007.

The wedding guests are expected to be just as starry as the entertainment, with showbiz friends such as Liz’s ex Hugh Grant and Dolly Parton on the invite list. Her goddaughter – Billy’s daughter Miley – is also expected to add more A-list wattage to the guest list.

(Credit: Getty images)

Despite rumours of a rift between them, it seems the father and daughter have patched up their differences, and she welcomed Billy and Liz’s support at the London premiere of her new film, Something Beautiful, last week.

“What a night to remember,” Billy commented on Liz’s photo of Damian and Miley. “The kids are together. SO PROUD.”

The insider adds, “Billy never thought he’d find happiness again, and it’s infectious. Even Miley has been in regular contact – there’s no way she’s going to miss this wedding. She may even sing a song or two!”

