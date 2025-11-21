Damian Hurley breaks his silence on family feud with Liz Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus

Damian Hurley has denied that he’s locked in a feud with his mother’s new boyfriend.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old posted a statement to his Instagram stories on Friday, saying the claims that his relationship with his mother Elizabeth Hurley has become “distant” since she started dating Billy Ray Cyrus are “startlingly untrue”.

“I’ve been in the public eye since the day I was born and rarely comment on anything written about me or my family, but recent stories are so startlingly untrue that I want to offer a little clarity,” Damian wrote.

“For the record: I adore @billraycycrus and think he’s one of the sweetest men I’ve ever met. I love seeing my mum so happy,” he continued. “Billy’s kids are also adorable and everyone gets along beautifully, any claims to the contrary are yawn inducing and tediously untrue”.

He then went on to talk about how much he loved his “very modern family”.

Advertisement

“I have a very modern family — from my cherished father Arun, to my wonderful step siblings Brooke Warne, Summer Warne, Jackson Warne — and I feel blessed every day to be surrounded by so much love and support,” he wrote.

“I’m grateful for the truth we live, despite the stories others try to write for us <3.”﻿

The mother-son duo used to be inseparable. Credit: Instagram.

The statement comes after the Daily Mail published an article this week claiming the mother and son are not as close as they used to be since the 60-year-old actress and model began dating country music singer Billy Ray Cyrus earlier this year.

Advertisement

“Liz is very much in the honeymoon phase,” a source told the publication. “And perhaps Damian would sooner see her alone.”

The pair are apparently now spending less time together and Damian even moved out of his mother’s house earlier this year, shortly before she started dating the ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ singer.

“They now go out without each other, and Damian is starting to carve his own path. I’ve even heard that they have butted heads on occasion,” another source told the Daily Mail.

Elizabeth and Billy Ray were first linked at the start of the year, with the couple later confirming their romance on Instagram.

Advertisement

In an interview with LYMA’s Power Women series earlier this month, the Austin Powers star said her relationship with Billy Ray was “easy” from the start.

“When I met Billy, it felt incredibly comfortable and natural and easy from the first second,” she shared.

“I’d been set up with quite a few people in my single years and never felt comfortable and it never felt right and I’d much rather stay at home with the dogs,” she continued. “I don’t really give advice, but if it’s right, it’ll happen and if it’s not, I wouldn’t force anything.”

Elizabeth and Billy Ray have been together since the start of the year. Credit: Instagram.

Advertisement

In the same interview, she also said that she’s planning on “integrating” the 64-year-old crooner into her family’s Christmas traditions.

“I always spend Christmas in the countryside in Herefordshire, where I live. Me and my siblings, everyone always comes to me,” she explained. “There are a lot of people there, we eat a lot. We do the typical English thing of eating quality streets, watching TV and going out with the dogs.”

“So all I want for Christmas this year is that Billy, my new boyfriend, enjoys his first English Christmas,” she continued. “He spent the whole summer with us, but I really do hope that he integrates with us, loves it, enjoys it and doesn’t laugh at us for eating so many quality streets and lying on the sofa.

“All I want is peace, happiness and being relaxed, having a laugh with friends and family.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.