Olympic swimmer James Magnussen says ‘I do’ to partner Rose McEvoy

Australian Olympic swimmer James Magnussen has tied the knot with his longtime partner, Rose McEvoy, in a picturesque waterfront ceremony at Sydney’s Watsons Bay.

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The couple, who have been together for around a decade, celebrated their union with close family and friends last Friday.

(Credit: Media Mode)

James, one of Australia’s standout swimmers of the early 2010s, earned international acclaim with world titles in the 100m freestyle and Olympic medals, while Rose has made her mark as a model and former Miss Universe Australia contestant.

Together, they have kept much of their relationship private, occasionally sharing glimpses on social media.

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Despite Sydney’s wet weather on the day, the celebration went ahead seamlessly. Rose looked radiant in an off-the-shoulder white gown featuring a structured bodice and a full, flowing skirt.

Her hair was styled in a neat updo, complemented by a sheer veil, and she carried a bouquet of white flowers.

Meanwhile James, nicknamed ‘The Missile’ during his swimming career, wore a black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bow tie.

(Credit: Media Mode)

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The couple’s journey to the altar began with James’ memorable proposal in Croatia in mid 2024.

Dropping to one knee, he teased, “If you push me in [the water] I’m going home,” before asking, “I love you, will you marry me?” Rose later shared her reaction: “For the first time in my life, I was speechless… You can assume it’s a YES. I love you more than words can describe.”

Since retiring from competitive swimming in 2019, James has stayed visible in the public sphere through media appearances and projects like the proposed Enhanced Games.

Rose has continued to cultivate her own career in modelling and media, often supporting her husband throughout his swimming career and beyond.

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(Credit: Instagram)

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