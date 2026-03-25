‘I Can’t Tell You But I Will’: Magda Szubanski’s happy news after cancer battle

Beloved Australian comedian, actress and writer Magda Szubanski is set to release a deeply personal new memoir, offering readers an intimate look at some of the most challenging moments of her life.

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Following the success of her best-selling and award-winning memoir Reckoning, Magda returns with I Can’t Tell You But I Will, a powerful and tender reflection on love, loss and resilience.

(Credit: Instagram)

The book is scheduled for publication on 29 September 2026, making it a standout release for the Christmas season.

The memoir explores a period when Magda was grappling with her mother’s declining health while also playing a visible role in the national campaign for same-sex marriage in Australia.

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It paints a moving portrait of the emotional toll of caregiving, alongside the pressures of public advocacy during a pivotal moment in the country’s history.

Adding further depth to the story is Magda’s recent battle with cancer, which has brought renewed perspective to her life and work.

Her openness about her health challenges has resonated widely, and this new memoir is expected to continue that honesty.

(Credit: Instagram)

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Described as unforgettable and deeply human, I Can’t Tell You But I Will will capture the connection and tension between duty and grief, while highlighting courage, compassion and perseverance.

With this latest release, Magda once again invites readers into her world.

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