“Joy builds resilience”: Magda Szubanski update after remission delights 

She thrilled fans when she declared, “Seems I’m not dead” as she announced she was in remission from cancer, and now a new photo of former Kath & Kim star Magda Szubanski shows just how far she’s come.

Advertisement

The beloved comedian – who won Australian hearts with her portrayal of Sharon Strzelecki in the hit TV show – revealed she had been diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma, a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer, in May 2025.

The then 64-year-old explained at the time that her condition was “serious” and that a breast screening had flagged she was suffering from swollen lymph nodes which prompted further tests.

Now a snap of Magda celebrating news of her remission with friend and fellow TV personality Kathy Lette has emerged, with supporters declaring the star looks “beautiful”.

Magda and Kathy united to celebrate Magda’s health news. (Credit: Instagram/kathy.lette)

Advertisement

Kathy shared the snap of a beaming Magda on her Instagram page on February 28, as she prepared to kick off Sydney’s Mardi Gras celebrations.

The duo sat arm-in-arm on a couch, with Magda sporting a pretty white top and shorn grey hair.

“Joy builds resilience & what could be more joyous than celebrating with the Magnificent Magda that she is now in remission,” Kathy shared.

“If laughter really is the best medicine (besides chemo!) we all need a big dose of Magda right now.”

Advertisement

Magda herself was thrilled to be reunited with her friend, replying with a heartfelt comment of her own.

“Thank you my darling @kathy.lette Enjoy tonight!!” she wrote, referring to the Mardi Gras events to come.

Magda has received a flood of love amid her ordeal. (Credit: Instagram/magda_szubanski)

Indeed, Magda ultimately played a part in the weekend’s events, as the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Community Float paid tribute to the Aussie comedy star and queer icon with many dressing up as her character Sharon for the Mardi Gras parade.

Advertisement

Magda shared a video taken as she watched the procession unfold on TV, giggling away as some fans were interviewed by a reporter.

“I am watching and I love you,” she told the screen, as a fan told her she was an “inspiration”.

Just days earlier, Magda had delighted fans as she shared a video to Instagram relaying the “fantastic news” that she had completed chemo and was now in remission.

Advertisement

“So phew, big relief,” she said. “It’s not a cure, but because I’ve got a good remission, that hopefully means that I will … keep the cancer at bay for a good long time.”

“I also wanted to say a special, huge thank you to all of you for the love and support that you [gave me]. It was just like a tsunami coming at me, and honestly, I swear to God, it helped me not only emotionally, I think it really helped me physically too,” she added,

“I felt so loved up and cared for. So eternal gratitude. Thank you so much for that.”

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.