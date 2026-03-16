EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman flaunts her new love – Simon Baker!

Nicole Kidman says their chemistry “just vibrates”, while Simon Baker coyly joked, “I don’t kiss and tell.”

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Now the rumoured couple have debuted their romance on the Scarpetta red carpet, and it has Nicole’s ex-husband Keith Urban reeling.

RED CARPET DEBUT

“Seeing Nicole and Simon holding hands was the equivalent of seeing his best mate with his missus and it did a number on him. He knew it was natural for her to lean on Simon – he was also there for Naomi [Watts] after her split from Liev. The difference is back then Simon wasn’t single,” an insider reveals to Woman’s Day.

“Keith is hoping they’re just hamming it up for headlines, but even then it feels to him like it’s a betrayal because both Nicole and Simon know how much even the hint of a romance between them will hurt him. He already suspected they were getting close while filming. This is his worst nightmare come true.”

(Credit: Getty)

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Just hours after they held hands on the Scarpetta red carpet, a “glowing” Nicole, 58, was spotted sneaking into a star-studded afterparty for the New York premiere of Amazon’s new adaptation of Patricia Cornwell’s book series – and handsome Simon, 56, who plays Nicole’s husband in the show, was right by her side.

According to Page Six’s spies, the pair, along with co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, spent plenty of time “deep in conversation” at the private soiree held at Cafe Zaffri at The Twenty Two New York.

“The trio were spotted chatting together in a cosy corner of the dining room, deep in conversation and clearly enjoying each other’s company,” the source shared.

(Credit: Instagram)

Nicole and Simon have known each other for decades. The actress is friends with Simon’s ex-wife Rebecca Rigg and is godmother to his son Harry, 24. She’s so close, in fact, to Rebecca that Nicole recently told The Daily Telegraph the women “are the same person”, as she revealed she “begged” Simon to work alongside her.

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It’s the familiarity of Simon and Nicole that is getting to Keith.

“He hates that they’re giving interviews about how close they are. He’s in total shock that she would flaunt a new relationship so soon after their divorce. It’s not what they agreed on for the sake

of the girls.”

(Credit: Getty)

Adding to Keith’s heartbreak is the fact that his daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15, are still giving him the silent treatment since the split in September.

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“Simon poses a real threat to Keith because the girls absolutely adore him. He’s been like a fun uncle to them since they were babies. If Nicole’s in a relationship with Simon, he needs to be told. He can see it impacting on his already fractured relationship with Sunday and Faith,” says the insider.

(Credit: Prime Video)

“Don’t discount how much seeing her hold another guy’s hand on the red carpet will affect him. He knows better than anyone how much she used to lean on him in those moments – now she’s relying on Simon and it’s hard for him to see.”

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