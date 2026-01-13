Nicole and Keith’s gag order revealed! Banned from spilling sex secrets

A shock new clause has emerged from Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s settlement agreement, after their divorce was finalised on January 6.

According to court documents, the former spouses have a “gagging clause” in place to stop either party divulging intimate personal secrets.

Nicole and Keith, both 58, shocked the world when they announced their separation in September 2025, after 19 years of marriage.

A strict gag order has been revealed in Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s divorce settlement. (Credit: Getty Images)

Within 24 hours, the Oscar-winning The Hours star had filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Their divorce was finalised in a Nashville court on January 6, with both parties waiving alimony and spousal support.

The actress and country singer will also divide assets separately.

Nicole was granted primary residential custody of daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, with the girls in her care for 306 days a year.

Keith will have custody just 59 days a year, on alternate weekends.

The actress has been granted primary residential custody of daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15. (Credit: Getty Images)

Documents have revealed a clause prohibiting either parent from disparaging one another or each other’s families.

The children, meanwhile, are encouraged to “continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families”.

Though everything appears cordial, those in the know insist the language used goes beyond ‘standard civility’.

“It’s framed as co-parenting harmony, but in practice it functions like a mutual silence pact,” a source told RadarOnline.

“Neither side is meant to air grievances, no matter how raw the break-up might have been.”

After 19 years of marriage, the couple – whose divorce was finalised on January 6 – have been banned from spilling intimate personal details about one another. (Credit: Getty Images)

While it’s not considered a formal non-disclosure agreement (NDA), insiders say the clause amounts to a binding contract.

This means there could be serious ramifications for breaking it.

And with almost two decades of history, the kind of ‘dirty laundry’ the pair no doubt has on each other could be both damaging and embarrassing.

“Like any other couple, Nicole and Keith have intimate things they would never want the other party to air in public,” a family law source told RadarOnline.

“No-one wants their dirty habits or sex secrets laid bare in interviews or memoirs, and this prevents it from happening.”

