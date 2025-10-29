Why Keith Urban is in hiding… while Nicole Kidman has moved on!

They say the best revenge is living well, and sources reveal Nicole Kidman isn’t wallowing following her split from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage. She has just strutted her stuff for Chanel in what’s being called the ultimate post-divorce revenge dress at a recent Paris event which happened to coincide with her soon to be ex-husband’s birthday!

An insider admits the actress is “sad, but moving on”, while another added Nicole is staying “positive” and “isn’t someone who dwells on regrets – she believes everything happens for a reason.”

QUALITY TIME WITH THE KIDS

Instead, the 58-year-old star has been spending quality time with her daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, who she shares with Keith, and throwing herself back into her work, happily posting on social media about all her new projects including being back on the set of her hit series Lioness.

Sunday Rose shared this snap of NIc in Paris. (Credit: Instagram)

“Love being back together,” she wrote alongside a photo of the cast, who are now filming season three. On October 21, daughter Sunday shared a pic of her famous mum looking happy as she posed in Paris. The same day Nicole also posted snaps of their stay in the French capital, writing, “Missing you, Paris. Thank you for a wonderful stay.”

Close friend Reese Witherspoon replied, “Time for a girls’ trip.”

“She has a great attitude and feels very grateful for her life,” shared a source of Nicole, who is “looking forward” to getting on with all her new gigs – and girlie getaways!

Sadly, the same can’t be said for her ex. “Keith is not a happy man,” an industry insider tells Woman’s Day. “It’s true he’s not coping 100 per cent well. He’s not sleeping, he’s not eating well and he’s been hiding away not taking calls from anyone except a select few people in his management team.”

DARK DAYS

The 57-year-old fuelled further speculation about his state of mind by failing to show at the premiere for his new TV series, The Road, on October 19.

“The timing of his show’s release couldn’t have been worse, but everyone’s worried he missed that launch,” the source tells Woman’s Day. “This has been a huge project for him that would hopefully launch a second career in TV production and talent scouting.”

Nicole’s back filming a new season of Lioness (Credit: Instagram)

It wasn’t the only thing Keith skipped. On October 16, the singer, who’s currently on his 2025 High and Alive World Tour, cancelled his show in Greenville, South Carolina, citing laryngitis.

“Hey Greenville, I’m so SO sorry to have to cancel the show,” the singer said in a statement. “I know all the logistics it takes to get to a concert these days, and I’ve never taken any of that, or any of YOU, for granted. I’m looking forward to getting back there when we can!!!!!”

But friends know Keith has made it through far worse than this.

“Of course, Keith has been through public struggles before,” a source tells Woman’s Day of the star, who has spoken openly about his past battles with drug and alcohol addiction, and his two stints in rehab.

“We got married in 2006, and barely four months into our marriage the addictions that I had done really nothing about blew our marriage to smithereens,” Keith previously confessed. “Four months into a marriage and I’m in rehab for three months with no idea what was going to happen to us.”

COMING TO A CROSSROADS

Then, earlier this year, he discussed his demons again.

“All through the years of drinking and doing drugs and all the rest of it, I always had this very specific voice inside of me that goes, ‘One day, you’re gonna come to a crossroads or a fork in the road, and it’ll be the final one.’”

“Nicole’s strong… she’ll get through this,” said a fan. (Credit: Getty)

Now, friends know if he can make it through addiction struggles, he can make it through this rough patch.

“He’s finding it tough right now – he’s angry he’s being painted as the bad guy in all this and it’s hard not seeing Sunday and Faith all the time,” says the source. “He knew it would get worse before it got better, but he could do with some TLC.”

