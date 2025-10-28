Nicole Kidman stuns in post-divorce revenge dress at Vogue World – on Keith Urban’s birthday!

Nicole Kidman just served the ultimate post-divorce power move – and she did it in Chanel.

Advertisement

Weeks after filing for divorce from her husband of 19 years, country superstar Keith Urban, the Oscar-winning actress made jaws drop as she opened Vogue World: Hollywood in what fans are already dubbing her “divorce revenge dress.”

And she debuted the look on the very day of Keith’s birthday.

(Credit: Getty)

The 57-year-old star strutted down the runway in a head-turning, all-black Chanel gown, dripping in Old Hollywood glamour. The sleeveless satin dress hugged her figure, with a ruched floral detail at the shoulder and a daring side slit.

Advertisement

Nicole completed the look with matching opera gloves, soft curls, and a bold red lip.

Once the doors opened, Nicole emerged onto the runway with Baz Luhrmann – her longtime collaborator and Moulin Rouge! director – calling out directions for the show’s opening sequence.

The event, which celebrated the link between film and fashion, also drew big names like Jeff Goldblum, Miley Cyrus, and Elizabeth Debicki.

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

After the show, Nicole shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram, posing with Anna Wintour and Baz, captioning the post, “Celebrating film and fashion at Vogue World: Hollywood. Thank you to Anna, Baz, Matthieu and the entire Vogue team.”

But fans were more interested in the timing – and the attitude.

“Satine lives on forever,” one follower commented, referencing Nicole’s Moulin Rouge! alter ego. Another simply wrote, “Revenge never looked so good.”

The Babygirl star has been keeping busy – and glamorous – since news broke of her split from Keith, citing irreconcilable differences.

Advertisement

Keith, meanwhile, has kept a low profile – though sources say he’s been leaning on friends and family to celebrate his birthday.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.