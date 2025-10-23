Keith Urban’s thinly veiled swipe at Nicole as she clings to hope of a reconciliation

Keith Urban’s song choice has fans raising their eyebrows amid his split from Nicole Kidman.

During the season premiere of his TV show, On The Road, Keith appeared to take a swipe at his famous ex-wife when he performed his song ‘Straight Line’.

The song is about a man’s desire to break free from ‘soul-sucking’ routines and fans believe he chose these lyrics to make a dig about his 19-year relationship with the Big Little Lies star.

“Why we livin’ every day in circles? Just burnin’ out, burnin’ out,” he sang during the episode. “I don’t wanna just go through the motions. Goin’ round and round. It’s takin’ us down.”

Later in the season premiere, ‘The Fighter’ singer spoke about the sacrifices you have to make when you’re on tour.

Nicole is reportedly “devastated” over the split. Credit: Getty.

“Where do we start?” he said to the camera. “It’s a calling, and you’re going to do it or you’re not going to make it.

“When you wake up on a tour bus at 3.30 in the morning and you’re sick as a dog, you’re in the middle of nowhere and you’ve got to play your fifth show later that night, and you haven’t slept, and you miss your friends, and you’re missing your family, and you’re completely lonely and miserable and sick — and you say to yourself, ‘Why am I doing this?

“The only answer can be: Because this is what I’m born to do.”

Keith’s words come after a friend close to Nicole told Daily Mail Insider Keith “blindsided” the Practical Magic 2 star when he broke up with her and while the pair were experiencing marital difficulties, she thought they were “getting it back together”.

The insider also said that Nicole would be willing to get back with Keith as long as he hasn’t moved on already.

Nicole would reportedly get back with Keith “in a heartbeat”. Credit: Instagram.

“She would get back with him in a heartbeat,” the source told the publication.

The insider also claimed Nicole believed right up until the news broke that she and Keith were working through things together.

With rumours of Keith moving on already swirling around Nashville, the insider says seeing Keith with a new, younger woman on his arm would be “worst-case scenario” for Nicole.

Since the split, the Nashville rumour mill has already linked the 57-year-old to 25-year-old country music star Maggie Baugh and 32-year-old singer Kelsea Ballerini.

