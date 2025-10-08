Nicole Kidman’s heartbreak: Keith Urban’s cruel texts exposed!

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce just 24 hours after news broke that Keith Urban had moved out of their family home. Now, there is speculation he has since started dating a woman he works with in the music industry.

“Friends think her filing the divorce papers so publicly was her little act of revenge for him giving up on her,” a close mate confirms to Woman’s Day.

Divorce bombshell: Friends say Nicole was blindsided by Keith walking out. (Credit: Getty)

“Nicole did everything in her power to keep the marriage together. She’s angry, but she also still doesn’t understand why he walked out, after everything she’s done to support him – and that hurts.”

Nicole, 58, last week finally filed the divorce papers Keith, 57, secretly signed weeks ago, after giving up on trying to save their 19-year marriage, with insiders saying they first separated in June.

“Nicole’s still in love with him, her love and loyalty have never wavered, and that’s why she’s utterly heartbroken. She wanted to keep the marriage together for the girls, but she’s also struggling to understand what happened.”

NICOLE BLINDSIDED

Another close friend tells Woman’s Day that Nicole was shattered to learn that Keith has since moved on with another woman, after exiting the family compound in Nashville in June when she was in London filming Practical Magic 2 with Sandra Bullock.

Last sighting: The couple looked awkward when they attended a soccer game in Nashville on June 20, it’s believed they split shortly after. (Image: Getty)

“For his own reasons, Keith decided that he wants to go his own way and live a single life,” she confirms. “I don’t know his side of the story, but then I honestly don’t think Nicole does either. She really was blindsided, especially amid her grief for her mum, who only died last September.”

These friends say Nicole will stay in Nashville where Keith and Nicole’s two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, currently attend school to try and maintain some stability for them.

“Nicole’s main priorities are Sunday and Faith and they always will be,” promised one of her friends, adding that if she needs to, she will “fight like hell” to get custody of them. Nicole is understood to have an ironclad pre-nup agreement to protect her $387 million fortune.

Leaning on her girls: Nicole spent the summer with Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. (Image: Instagram)

The divorce papers cited “irreconcilable differences” for the break-up and stated that Nicole will have the girls 306 days out of the year, while Keith will get them 59 days.

Nicole was blindsided by the separation, but other sources say Keith was unhappy for months with “a lack of intimacy” because they spent so much time apart over the past 12 months.

Singing his heartbreak: The actress is convinced Keith took inspiration from their texts to write songs for his latest album, High and Alive. (Image: Instagram)

HE PLANNED IT

“People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable,” one source told People. “Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall.”

Keith, who has spent months away on tour, hinted at trouble in his 2024 song Love Is Hard. Writing, “It hurts when we fight, babe… Callin’ names and slammin’ doors – and keepin’ secrets,” a source reveals that Nicole has been concerned for some time that these lyrics were Keith’s way of cruelly referencing their private texts in his songs and she’s worried about what else he might say in the coming months – a lot went on between them.

“Nicole is convinced Keith took inspiration from their personal messages but when she confronted him about it, he went silent and refused to address the issue,” says the insider. “That pretty much sums up why their relationship has ended this way. It’s very sad.”

