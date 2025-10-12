NASHVILLE SHOWDOWN: Nicole Kidman wants answers from Keith Urban

Since the shock announcement of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s divorce last week, the world has been waiting with bated breath.

What could have possibly gone wrong in one of Hollywood’s seemingly strongest marriages?

Well, according to sources within their inner camp, it seems it hasn’t only been their family, friends and fans who’ve been left blindsided – it’s Nicole herself.

“She has so many questions and not enough answers and she’s seeking a face-to-face with Keith in Nashville,” spills our insider.

“She’s completely confused and can’t believe this person, this very special confidante, has not only gone AWOL in her life, but has been hiding secrets from her.”

The source adds, “He’s only communicating through his lawyer and it’s led to frustration and a sense of betrayal.”

Keith’s abrupt decision to leave has left Nic in tatters. (Credit: Backgrid)

SEPARATE LIVES

Nicole Kidman and Keith’s last known sighting together was back on June 20, when they attended the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville.

And we hear that their face-to-face interactions since then have been brief, given their intense and globe-trotting work schedules, which only makes this split feel more one-sided.

“Nicole feels like she had no say in what went wrong and isn’t sure at all if she knows what actually was wrong,” says the source.

In her new Vogue interview, done just weeks before the split was made public, Nicole hinted at her secret pain when asked how she felt in this decade of her life.

“How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn’tgoing in that direction?” she revealed at the time.

Nic is leaning on her Hollywood gal pals. (Credit: Getty)

ANOTHER WOMAN?

While it was the actress who officially filed for divorce just a day after Keith’s camp revealed they were separating, Nic, 58, is said to be looking for closure, particularly after rumours began to circulate that Keith, 57, may have since moved on with a mystery woman in Nashville.

“If there’s someone else, Nicole has a right to know for many reasons – one being that it does change the divorce negotiations, because there’s a cheating clause in their prenup!”

Zac Efron and Lenny Kravitz are at the top of the guest list to Nicole’s “divorce party”. (Credit: Getty)

RETURNING THE RING

“Nicole’s heart is broken. She didn’t want this marriage to end and it’s her worst nightmare for it to turn into an “ugly” divorce,” says the insider, adding that emotions are so high that she even “wants to look him in the eye and hand back her wedding ring!”

“She wants the truth and she’s not going to get it through their lawyers. She wants to know what went wrong, if she could have done anything differently, and to make peace and move forward as co-parents.

“She can’t do that with the current state of play.”

Nicole’s A-list pals are planning a “divorce party” for her – and the guest list is a who’s who of Hollywood!

“Everyone from Reese Witherspoon to Sandra Bullock is ready to send out invites and order “freedom” banners and “Ex-Files” pinatas,” our in-the-know source spills.

“They want her to get excited about her future again, and celebrating the end of something old and the start of something new – in a room full of hot men – it’s exactly what she needs.”

We hear Nic’s ex Lenny Kravitz and co-stars Zac Efron and Babygirl hunk Harris Dickinson are top of the list!

Sunday Rose and Faith offer support. (Image: Getty)

THE GIRLS PICK SIDES

When Nicole Kidman made her first triumphant public appearance since the split at Paris Fashion Week, joined by her daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 14, it became very obvious just who the girls were standing by.

And while a source says they “don’t want to take sides”, it’s only natural for the “shocked and confused daughters to lean towards their mum, who’s now their primary caregiver.”

“It’s distressing and hard for them to not feel angry and betrayed on Mum’s behalf, but what’s even more difficult is they’re having to maintain contact with their dad when they’re so confused,” adds the insider. “Nicole is adamant that they stick to their scheduled phone calls with Keith though.”

