Get Nicole Kidman’s revenge look with the ultimate white shirt

The classic white shirt — crisp, clean, and effortlessly chic — has long reigned as a timeless wardrobe staple.
From boardrooms to brunches, it’s the sartorial equivalent of a blank canvas: versatile, elegant, and endlessly reinterpretable. But at the recent Paris fashion shows, Nicole Kidman took this minimalist icon to an entirely new level. Fresh from her highly publicised split with husband Keith Urban, Kidman turned heads not just with her presence, but with a masterclass in subtle, sartorial revenge — wearing an oversized white Chanel shirt that was anything but basic.
Paired with relaxed wide-leg jeans and razor-sharp black pointy pumps, the look struck a perfect balance between nonchalance and intent. It was quietly powerful — less “look at me” and more “watch me now.” In Kidman’s hands, the white shirt wasn’t just timeless — it was transformative.
Haven Long Sleeve Shirt $49.99
$49.99 from Cotton On
Product Details:
Relaxed summer fit
Button front placket
Drop Shoulder
Lightweight fabric
55% linen
Oxford Long Sleeve Shirt
$79 (usually $120) rb x Jag
Product Details:
100% Cotton
Oversized fit
Button through placket
Relaxed drop shoulder
Set-in sleeves
Buttoned cuffs
Cuff embroidery
Rosalie Burns x JAG exclusive collab
Designed in Australia
& Other Stories Oversized Shirt
$135 from The Iconic
Product Details:
Pure cotton fabric
Collared neckline
Long sleeves
Button-through front
Linen Oversize Shirt
$139.95 from Seed Heritage
Product details:
Button through
Adjustable cuffs
Curved hem
100% linen
Tailored Pima Cotton Shirt
$125 from COS
Product Details
Regular fit
Button closure
100% Prima cotton
Shell: 100% Pima cotton