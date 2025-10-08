Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Shopping Fashion

Get Nicole Kidman’s revenge look with the ultimate white shirt

Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Janine Donovan Fashion Editor

The classic white shirt — crisp, clean, and effortlessly chic — has long reigned as a timeless wardrobe staple.

Advertisement

From boardrooms to brunches, it’s the sartorial equivalent of a blank canvas: versatile, elegant, and endlessly reinterpretable. But at the recent Paris fashion shows, Nicole Kidman took this minimalist icon to an entirely new level. Fresh from her highly publicised split with husband Keith Urban, Kidman turned heads not just with her presence, but with a masterclass in subtle, sartorial revenge — wearing an oversized white Chanel shirt that was anything but basic.

Paired with relaxed wide-leg jeans and razor-sharp black pointy pumps, the look struck a perfect balance between nonchalance and intent. It was quietly powerful — less “look at me” and more “watch me now.” In Kidman’s hands, the white shirt wasn’t just timeless — it was transformative.

Advertisement
Credit: Cotton On

Haven Long Sleeve Shirt $49.99

$49.99 from Cotton On

Product Details:

Relaxed summer fit

Button front placket

Drop Shoulder

Lightweight fabric

55% linen

SHOP IT HERE
(Credit: Jag)

Oxford Long Sleeve Shirt

$79 (usually $120) rb x Jag

Product Details:

100% Cotton

Oversized fit

Button through placket

Relaxed drop shoulder

Set-in sleeves

Buttoned cuffs

Cuff embroidery

Rosalie Burns x JAG exclusive collab

Designed in Australia

SHOP IT HERE
(Credit: The Iconic)

& Other Stories Oversized Shirt

$135 from The Iconic

Product Details:

Pure cotton fabric
Collared neckline
Long sleeves
Button-through front

Shop it Here
Advertisement
Credit: Seed Heritage

Linen Oversize Shirt

$139.95 from Seed Heritage

Product details:

Button through

Adjustable cuffs

Curved hem

100% linen

SHOP IT HERE
(Credit: COS)

Tailored Pima Cotton Shirt

$125 from COS

Product Details

Regular fit

Button closure

100% Prima cotton

Shell: 100% Pima cotton

SHOP IT HERE
(Credit: Glassons)

Oversized Cotton Shirt

$24.99 (usually $39.99) from Glassons

SHOP IT NOW
Profile picture of Janine Donovan
Fashion Editor Janine Donovan Fashion Editor

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement