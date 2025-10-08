Get Nicole Kidman’s revenge look with the ultimate white shirt

The classic white shirt — crisp, clean, and effortlessly chic — has long reigned as a timeless wardrobe staple.

Advertisement

From boardrooms to brunches, it’s the sartorial equivalent of a blank canvas: versatile, elegant, and endlessly reinterpretable. But at the recent Paris fashion shows, Nicole Kidman took this minimalist icon to an entirely new level. Fresh from her highly publicised split with husband Keith Urban, Kidman turned heads not just with her presence, but with a masterclass in subtle, sartorial revenge — wearing an oversized white Chanel shirt that was anything but basic.

Paired with relaxed wide-leg jeans and razor-sharp black pointy pumps, the look struck a perfect balance between nonchalance and intent. It was quietly powerful — less “look at me” and more “watch me now.” In Kidman’s hands, the white shirt wasn’t just timeless — it was transformative.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.