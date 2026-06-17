Jeremy Clarkson’s heartbreaking health bombshell: Fans urge beloved star to ‘stay strong’

Beloved TV star and former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson has left fans shocked after revealing he’s battling an “aggressive” form of cancer.

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The 66-year-old star of Clarkson’s Farm dropped the news in an emotional moment on the hit Amazon series, leaving his co-stars Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland lost for words.

The TV host then said he had taken time off from filming to get appropriate tests done would need more time off to undertake treatment.

“I had a medical, you remember back in May,” he shared. “I disappeared off the other week and I had a biopsy and it is cancer and it’s aggressive, but it’s really early so the treatment will be, you know.”

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he’s battling cancer. (Credit: Amazon)

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“I was praying we could get the harvest done and then I could go and get some treatment but it’s going to be slap bang in the middle.”

Keeping his wry, abrupt style of humour at the forefront, later in the episode Jeremy elaborated on his tough year of health scares.

“We started the year and I had coronary heart disease and ended it with me with cancer,” he explained. “What I wanted to say was if this [the treatment] is all successful I’ll see you for season six and if it isn’t I won’t. Take care, everyone.”

Fans rally around Jeremy Clarkson after shock cancer diagnosis

Friends and fans were quick to throw words of support to Jeremy

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“We’re all rooting for you Jeremy, stay strong mate 🤝 you mean so much to so many people, take care of yourself,” tech content creator Andy Harding commented on Instagram, with someone else adding, “We’ve got your back Jeremy.”

“Thoughts are with you and I hope your doing okay!! Sending love and happiness to you and Diddly Squat,” another person commented.

Others took the time to express much Clarkson’s Farm means to them.

“I have clinical depression. Your show literally is one of my safe spaces. It fills my heart with calm and peace,” one fan wrote. “I watch it whenever I’m low. Thanks so much.”

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“Jeremy…. We love you 🙏 keep going. literally the world loves you,” someone else commented, with another adding, “Praying for you Jeremy. I know you’re blessed to be surrounded by the best medical expertise possible. Process the heaviness but push on with positivity and use it for good purpose. Nothing is more healing than fresh air, clean water, organic food, and love – all which are with you on the farm.”

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