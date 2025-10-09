Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper is coming to Australia for his own solo series

From the moment Jeremy Clarkson‘s documentary series, Clarkson’s Farm, landed on our screens in 2021, the world fell in love with English farmer Kaleb Cooper.

Now, from humble beginnings, the break-out star of the documentary series has been given his own show — and it’s being filmed in Australia.

Kaleb became an overnight star after the unexpected worldwide success of Clarkson’s Farm. (Image: Supplied)

The series is called Kaleb: Down Under and will follow the 27-year-old as he takes his first ever trip overseas to take on the vastly different farming landscape of Aussie soil.

“I spend most of my time with the most travelled man in the world, so I got brave and booked my first ever flight to see what all the fuss was about,” he said.

“Australia here I come!”

It’s going to be a whole new challenge for Kaleb but he’s excited by the prospect of growing his own business.

“You know hard it is for me to leave Chippy so flying to Australia is definitely taking me out of my comfort zone,” he wrote on Instagram.

“But I’m on a mission to see if I can make my farming contracting business go international. But first I’ve got to get through the flight!!! Don’t fear though my chippy friends, I will be back.”

While filming hasn’t begun just yet, the series will see Kaleb immerse himself in Aussie culture, getting to know local farmers to learn how best to operate in an area which couldn’t be more different to his beloved Chipping Norton in the United Kingdom.

And even though it is Kaleb’s first ever trip overseas, it’s safe to say it won’t be a holiday for the farming expert. He’ll be getting down and dirty with the grim realities of farm work and the dirt, blisters and bruises that come with it.

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

“Kaleb Cooper has won our hearts with his no-nonsense farming wisdom and unmistakable charm. Seeing him swap his beloved Chipping Norton for the vast Australian outback promises brilliant entertainment as he encounters farming on a whole new scale,” Tara Erer, Head of Northern Europe Originals, Amazon MGM Studios said.

“We’re proud to bring this next chapter of Kaleb’s journey to Prime Video.”

While filming doesn’t begin until Spring, you can catch up on seasons one to four of Clarkson’s Farm on Prime Video.

