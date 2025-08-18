Why everyone’s going crazy for rodeo riding Farmer Wants A Wife star Dylan! 

Last week, Channel 7 introduced the six farmers who will be looking for love on Farmer Wants A Wife 2026.

While the show is not due to premiere for almost a year, fans are already going mad for rodeo star Dylan Scarborough.

The 24-year-old sheep farmer lives in Cherry Gardens in South Australia and when he’s not working on the farm, he’s running his own clothing brand and competing in rodeos.

“I love the thrill of the arena and pushing myself to limits to try to be the best I can be, no matter how long it takes,” he says in his promo clip . “I am pretty persistent and don’t give up on anything easily.”

The SA farmer started his clothing brand Outback Drover Co. in 2023 when he was a FIFO worker. While driving through a cattle station in Halls Creek, he noticed the well-worn clothing the ringers were wearing and thought: “How can I make a hard-wearing product that can meet the everyday demands of the men and women who live/work the station life?”

Back in his donga at the mines, Dylan came up with the logo for Outback Drover Co. and began testing patterns and fabrics. While on another drive through Halls Creek, he asked some of the ringers to test the clothing for him and Outback Drover Co. was officially launched in 2024.

Now, Dylan says he’s looking for an assertive partner who’s not afraid to get her hands dirty.

“I am looking for someone who is confident and outgoing,” he says in his promo clip. “I love being social, whether it is rodeos, events, or just getting out and meeting new people. So, it would be ideal to be with someone who could hold their own when we are out and about.

“I am also drawn to someone who is assertive, the kind of woman who knows what she wants and is not afraid to take the bull by the horns. Especially if you aren’t afraid to get your hands dirty on the farm.

“That go-getter attitude really resonates with me, especially since I’ve taken similar leaps, like heading up north for work to chase opportunity. I would love a partner who is driven, ambitious, and maybe even a little competitive.”

Dylan also said that he’s looking for someone who’s going to have his back through the hard times.

“To me, love is more than just a word that can be thrown around. It’s about showing up every day, building trust, being honest with one another and feeling comfortable,” he says.

“When I am in love, I want to have a laugh when everything’s blown sideways, make sure we have each other’s backs and share the wins and the rough days together.”

While the 24-year-old is not due to hit our TV screens for at least six months, FWAW fans are already throwing their hats in the ring to be one of the lucky ladies who gets to date him on the show.

“I’ve put my application in,” one person said.

“Applied and would absolutely LOVE to meet the farmers this year!!!!!” added someone else.

“Does anyone know his instagram? Would loooove to see more of him,” chimed in a third.

