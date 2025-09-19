Farmer Wants A Wife 2023: Are Brad and Clare still together?

It’s been two years since the 2023 season of Farmer Wants A Wife came to an end, with each of the farmers finding ‘the one.’

For Cootamundra crop and cattle farmer Brad Jones, 32, Farmer Wants A Wife was not something he had ever seriously considered.

“It was a running joke with one of my good mates. He kept saying everything Farmer Wants A Wife related, he really wanted me to go on there,” he previously told TV WEEK.

Although Brad was not fully invested in the idea of being on the show, he quickly came around to the idea once he received a call back from Channel 7.

“I thought bugger it, why not? I want to find someone, I’m looking for someone and I thought it would be a good opportunity.”

Luckily for Brad, the opportunity paid off, with the farmer finding his match with preschool teacher Clare Hockings, 27.

Today, these two are engaged and have a child together with another on the way! Keep on reading to find out how their wholesome love story developed.

Meet the new couple! (Credit: Seven Network)

Clare and Brad had their first moments of one-on-one time during the blind dates, with Clare overjoyed that Brad’s ideal date was also jumping in the buggy and taking his dogs for a run on the farm.

During the season, Clare was the centre of a minor dispute on Brad’s farm, with new arrival Shelby telling Brad that there was an unfavourable side to Clare that he hadn’t seen, stating “Clare drains that glass quicker than [the other ladies] can fill it up.”

Despite Shelby’s concern, Brad’s bond with Clare remained unbroken, with Clare’s Tamworth country charm continuing to win over the farmer.

During the final home visit, Brad’s connection with Clare faced the ultimate test in the form of Clare’s brother Michael.

“Is she the favourite or what?” Michael teased, continuing to question Brad on his true intentions for his relationship with Clare.

In a heartfelt private chat, Michael sang his sister’s praises, telling Brad “If you’re willing to give her your all, she will give her all for you.”

Brad and Clare have found their perfect match. (Credit: Seven Network)

Fortunately, Clare was Brad’s favourite, with Brad confessing in the final decision, “I started this journey with the hope to fall in love with someone and I am. I’m falling in love with you and I’m very excited about what the future has in store for us.”

Despite the excitement of their new romance, Farmer Brad confessed to 7News that the couple’s first night together following the finale was not as romantic as they had planned.

Early the next day, Brad had to be in a work meeting in Goulburn, about 45 minutes away from where they were staying in Bowral.

“I made my decision to choose Clare and I had to be in a meeting the next morning so I got in a cab and went straight to Goulburn,” Brad revealed.

“I said, ‘I’ve picked you but I’ve got to go’, sort of thing,” he continued.

Clare confessed she was in the hotel room on her own that night, with the other couples sharing “a nice romantic night together.”

Clare was keen to jump into life on the farm. (Credit: Seven Network)



The couple also faced challenges in relation to their living arrangements, with Brad telling Clare during their final 24-hour date that he wanted to take things slow, suggesting the couple have their relationship be long-distance for the first six months.

“I can see why Brad would wanna wait for me to move here because he wants it to be right and I do as well, but six months? I’m not doing six months,” Clare said, eager to jump into life on the Cootamundra farm.

Despite the minor on-screen disagreement, Brad revealed to 7Life that there was much more to their conversation that the audience missed.

“Part of the conversation in the spa was about the moving in, so, we get it, it’s a relationship drama show, and they want the audience to think, ‘Oh god, they’re having issues already’, but it was honestly such a nice time, and we really got so close that night,” he said.

Clare is settling into life at Cootamundra. (Credit: Instagram)

Fortunately, the pair moved in together only two months after the finale, with their move also coinciding with the series’ release.

Due to the timing, the couple were forced to keep their relationship low profile, with Brad telling 7Life, “we couldn’t really be seen together around the community, which was really hard on Clare.”

Speaking to New Idea, the couple confirmed Clare was not the only one to move into the crop and cattle farm, with her four horses and two dogs also making the move from Tamworth.

“She doesn’t really know anyone here, but bringing her horses and dogs has made the move a bit easier. It’s given her something to feel a bit more at home,” said Brad.

“We’re on the same page and just happy doing life together,” added Brad, who told New Idea that although the couple have had discussions surrounding marriage and children, their main priority at the moment is enjoying each moment together as they’re “cruising along” through their new life.

Brad shared a series of adorable pictures from their time on set together. (Credit: Instagram)

Brad has also shared an update on the couple with fans, taking to Instagram to express his gratitude as he embarks on the next chapter of his life with Clare by his side.

“What a ride this has been. Firstly, I would like to thank each and every one for their support over the last few months. There are so many people I would like to thank, so this will take a while,” he wrote.

“The four legends who I got to share this journey with, Brenton, David, Matt, and Andrew how much fun we had together was something we will talk about forever. To the ladies, thank you for the time and energy you took out of your lives for the chance at love.”

“I went on this crazy experience for one thing only, to find a partner in crime, and I can say I have happily found that with you darl. Clare, who would have thought we would find each other on a reality TV show, but we did, and I couldn’t be happier,” continued Brad.

Brad continued his heart-warming tribute to his new love, writing, “We have so many more rides in life together, and I can’t wait for what the future has in store for us xx.”

Brad, Roy, and Clare on the farm together. (Credit: Instagram)

In June 2023, the pair announced that they were expecting a child together. In December, Clare gave birth to a beautiful baby boy they named Roy.

Most recently, in the 2025 season of Farmer Wants A Wife, Brad and Clare made a brief appearance to announce that they were pregnant with another child together. But if that wasn’t exciting enough, in September, the couple announced that they were engaged!

Brad got down on one knee in their Cootamundra home on Clare’s 30th birthday. Of course, she said yes. With their second bub on the way, they plan to officially tie the knot in a farm wedding at the end of 2026.

I think that means we have another Farmer Wants A Wife success story on our hands, folks!

