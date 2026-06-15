Farmer Wants A Wife’s Ally hits back at age critics: ‘I was hoping I’d get married’

Farmer Wants A Wife star Ally has broken her silence on the brewing fan backlash surrounding this season’s younger contestants, defending her connection with Farmer Dylan.

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As standard for the hit reality series, viewers haven’t been shy about voicing their opinions online.

This season, a wave of audience speculation has centred on Farmer Dylan and Farmer Zac, with fans taking to social media to claim the farmers and their matches are simply “too young” to settle down.

Are Farmer Dylan and Farmer Zac too young for love? (Credit: Seven)

Farmer Wants A Wife’s Ally hits back at critics

Speaking exclusively to Woman’s Day, 23-year-old Ally is shutting down the skeptics.

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While Ally acknowledges her age, she insists her intentions were 100% genuine from the moment she stepped onto the farm.

“I’m 23 and I know that’s super duper young to be going into something. But I fully went into it with the intention of finding my person,” she confesses.

In fact, she was so ready for forever that she initially hoped for a whirlwind, fairytale ending right there on camera.

“I was hoping by the end of it, if it was to go well, that I’d get married on the spot,” she admits.

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However, the reality of the experience and growing her connection with Dylan under the spotlight has given the fan-favourite a fresh perspective on what happens after the cameras stop rolling.

Instead of rushing to the altar, Ally reveals she is now putting the brakes on major life milestones, choosing instead to focus on building a solid foundation.

“Now I feel like I don’t want to make any big moves in a relationship until around four or five years together,” she explains.

“I think there’s nothing wrong with searching for love young and then wanting to grow together, build security with each other and not feel like you need to rush into anything, because you feel like the clock’s not ticking, you can take your time with things.”

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Has Farmer Wants A Wife’s Ally been on our TV screens before?

Farmer Wants A Wife fans have also been pondering if they’ve seen Ally before on TV shows, citing the 23-year-old looks familiar.

While some have just said she looks like actress Sydney Sweeney, others pointed out her likeness to Sam Frost.

Many Farmer fans thought Ally bore a striking resemblance to former Bachelorette Sam Frost. (Credit: Seven/10)

Woman’s Day asked Ally about the comparisons and despite looking like a natural on TV, Ally confirms that she’s never been on a show before.

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“No, I haven’t done any TV before!” she says. “I guess I just look like other people. It’s so funny because people have never been able to put their finger on my celebrity lookalike.”

When we told her about the Sydney Sweeney and Sam Frost comparisons, she said she felt flattered.

“Oh my god – Sydney Sweeney? I’m very flattered. I love Sam Frost! I’ve seen Samantha Jade too,” she says. “When I saw Samantha Frost and Samatha Jade I was like ‘My goodness guys, calm down.’ I feel very flattered to be compared to such gorgeous women.”

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