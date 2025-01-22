The name Jelena Dokic may be synonymous with tennis, but the 41-year-old has also solidified her status as a fashion icon.
As a commentator and internet personality, she always brings her fashion A-game in front of the camera.
From practical tennis outfits to glamorous dresses we are all in awe of, Jelena Dokic knows how to make a style statement.
Below, we round up some of her most fashionable moments.
Jelena looked beautiful in this lavender-coloured short sleeve dress from Country Road at the 2025 Australian Open.
This chic and practical outfit is from Country Road.
She loves a pant suit, and this pale blue number from Portmans is the epitome of stunning.
Jelena started the 2025 Australian Open with a bang, rocking this gorgeous black linen dress from Perri Cutten.
She looked amazing in this floral Forever New number.
At the premiere of her documentary Unbreakable, Jelena shined in this sequin blue dress from Rebecca Vallance.
Another gorgeous Rebecca Vallance dress! This time in a vibrant hot pink colour.
Another day, another powerful pant suit! This pinstripe number is from Perri Cutten.
Who doesn’t love a bright pop of colour?! This yellow Rebecca Vallance dress is beyond stunning on Jelena.