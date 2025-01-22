The name Jelena Dokic may be synonymous with tennis, but the 41-year-old has also solidified her status as a fashion icon.

As a commentator and internet personality, she always brings her fashion A-game in front of the camera.

From practical tennis outfits to glamorous dresses we are all in awe of, Jelena Dokic knows how to make a style statement.

Below, we round up some of her most fashionable moments.

