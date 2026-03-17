This fashion trend is guaranteed to look good on everyone

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I clearly remember the very first leopard-print item I ever bought.

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I was in my early 20s (let’s not dwell on how long ago ~that~ was) and Sportsgirl brought out a pair of leopard-look loafers that I simply HAD to have.

I was nervous about committing to animal print, I have to admit (even if I was only dipping a literal toe in).

Was it too gaudy? Too ’80s?

Turns out, no. It was neither of those things – and it remains neither too much or OTT in 2026.

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Of course, the same can be said of other animal prints: zebra stripes are having a massive moment right now, the snakeskin look is always chic, and cow print is no longer strictly for cowboys’ chaps.

But the very best bit about the animal print fashion trend is that it looks good on literally everyone.

Don’t believe me? Hear me out.

This trend works for anyone because, when it comes to styling animal prints, you just wear them as you would any neutral.

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AKA, they go with absolutely anything.

“But won’t I look like a mob wife???” I hear you ask.

And the answer is no. You needn’t go head-to-toe a la Fran Fine (unless you want to, which is a bold but wonderful style choice!).

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Simply style it with other colours, as you would any neutral, to bring the trend firmly into the now.

Red and leopard print is a match made in sartorial heaven. Earthy neutrals are huge for autumn and pair perfectly with animal print. And of course, you can never go wrong with black and/or white for understated elegance.

If you just want a splash of wildness, carry a leopard-print bag with your jeans-and-white-tee combo. Or swap your boring black boots for something in a snakeskin print (I’ve included a pair I’m adding to cart below).

Whatever you pick, the point is always this: Have. Fun.

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Happy shopping!

Photo: H&M 01 H&M vest $44.99 from H&M This waistcoat is the perfect match for comfy loose-fit black trousers. Shop Now

Photo: Next 02 Next boots $91 from Next You know those boots I mentioned? This is them. Just a nod to the trend, and subtle enough to wear with anything. Shop Now

Photo: Petal & Pup 03 Petal & Pup skirt $69 from Petal & Pup Okay, forget subtlety. Wear this skirt with a red knit and heels to make a serious statement. Shop Now

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Photo: Next 04 Next bag $56 from Next Cow print is a cute farm-core take on the animal trend. Shop Now

Photo: Cider 05 Cider jacket From $47 from Cider It’s giving Bambi! The fur is faux, of course, and pairs perfectly with denim or chic black. Shop Now

Photo: Cider 06 Cider heels $53 from Cider Zebra-print kitten heels are a classy, low-stakes way to try out the trend. Shop Now

Photo: Zara 07 Zara shirt $75.95 from Zara A snaky take on the boho vibes that are big right now. Shop Now

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Photo: Sportsgirl 08 Sportsgirl claw clip $12.95 from Sportsgirl Sure, you have stacks of claw clips. But do you have a leopard-print one? Didn’t think so. Now you do. Shop Now

Photo: Petal & Pup 09 Petal & Pup pants $69 from Petal & Pup The lighter colourway of these palazzo pants offer a fresh take on the trend. Shop Now

Photo: Kmart 10 Kmart scarf $7 from Kmart I love tying a chic scarf to a handbag to add a pop of colour and texture. Shop Now

Photo: H&M 11 H&M dress $59.99 from H&M Pair this shirt dress with knee-high chocolate brown boots for a cool, casual autumn look. Shop Now

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Photo: Cider 12 Cider earrings $13 from Cider They’re cute and they’re 13 bucks. It’s a no brainer! Shop Now

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