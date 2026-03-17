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This fashion trend is guaranteed to look good on everyone

Trends come and go, but this one is never completely off the radar.
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Profile picture of Alix Nicholson Senior Lifestyle Content Producer
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I clearly remember the very first leopard-print item I ever bought.

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I was in my early 20s (let’s not dwell on how long ago ~that~ was) and Sportsgirl brought out a pair of leopard-look loafers that I simply HAD to have.

I was nervous about committing to animal print, I have to admit (even if I was only dipping a literal toe in).

Was it too gaudy? Too ’80s?

Turns out, no. It was neither of those things – and it remains neither too much or OTT in 2026.

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Of course, the same can be said of other animal prints: zebra stripes are having a massive moment right now, the snakeskin look is always chic, and cow print is no longer strictly for cowboys’ chaps.

But the very best bit about the animal print fashion trend is that it looks good on literally everyone.

Don’t believe me? Hear me out.

This trend works for anyone because, when it comes to styling animal prints, you just wear them as you would any neutral.

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AKA, they go with absolutely anything.

“But won’t I look like a mob wife???” I hear you ask.

And the answer is no. You needn’t go head-to-toe a la Fran Fine (unless you want to, which is a bold but wonderful style choice!).

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Simply style it with other colours, as you would any neutral, to bring the trend firmly into the now.

Red and leopard print is a match made in sartorial heaven. Earthy neutrals are huge for autumn and pair perfectly with animal print. And of course, you can never go wrong with black and/or white for understated elegance.

If you just want a splash of wildness, carry a leopard-print bag with your jeans-and-white-tee combo. Or swap your boring black boots for something in a snakeskin print (I’ve included a pair I’m adding to cart below).

Whatever you pick, the point is always this: Have. Fun.

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Happy shopping!

Photo: H&M

01

H&M vest

$44.99 from H&M

This waistcoat is the perfect match for comfy loose-fit black trousers.

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Photo: Next

02

Next boots

$91 from Next

You know those boots I mentioned? This is them. Just a nod to the trend, and subtle enough to wear with anything.

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Photo: Petal & Pup

03

Petal & Pup skirt

$69 from Petal & Pup

Okay, forget subtlety. Wear this skirt with a red knit and heels to make a serious statement.

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Photo: Next

04

Next bag

$56 from Next

Cow print is a cute farm-core take on the animal trend.

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Photo: Cider

05

Cider jacket

From $47 from Cider

It’s giving Bambi! The fur is faux, of course, and pairs perfectly with denim or chic black.

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Photo: Cider

06

Cider heels

$53 from Cider

Zebra-print kitten heels are a classy, low-stakes way to try out the trend.

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Photo: Zara

07

Zara shirt

$75.95 from Zara

A snaky take on the boho vibes that are big right now.

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Photo: Sportsgirl

08

Sportsgirl claw clip

$12.95 from Sportsgirl

Sure, you have stacks of claw clips. But do you have a leopard-print one? Didn’t think so. Now you do.

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Photo: Petal & Pup

09

Petal & Pup pants

$69 from Petal & Pup

The lighter colourway of these palazzo pants offer a fresh take on the trend.

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Photo: Kmart

10

Kmart scarf

$7 from Kmart

I love tying a chic scarf to a handbag to add a pop of colour and texture.

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Photo: H&M

11

H&M dress

$59.99 from H&M

Pair this shirt dress with knee-high chocolate brown boots for a cool, casual autumn look.

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Photo: Cider

12

Cider earrings

$13 from Cider

They’re cute and they’re 13 bucks. It’s a no brainer!

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Profile picture of Alix Nicholson
Senior Lifestyle Content Producer Alix Nicholson Senior Lifestyle Content Producer

Alix is the Senior Lifestyle Content Producer for Take 5 & That's Life. Budget beauty and fashion buys are her love language — the only thing she adores more is sharing her fab finds (because we don't gate-keep here!). Previously, Alix has worked at Who, OK!, Cosmopolitan, Mamamia, and a whole bunch more Australian titles. When she's not digging up affordable style finds and beauty bargains, she's obsessed with travelling and hanging out with her dog.

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