5 very affordable clothing brands that look way more expensive than they are.

As a fashion and beauty editor, I am constantly on the lookout for budget fashion that looks and feels far more elite than the price tag would suggest.
And I’ve recently discovered that there’s one fashion destination that houses more affordable brands than you can poke a (very well-dressed) stick at.
You’ve probably heard of Shein, but did you know that the global online fashion and lifestyle retailer partners with brands all over the world to stock their virtual shelves? Including Aussie labels – yes, really!)
But there’s a lot to sift through on the Shein Australia website, with literally thousands of third-party suppliers on the platform.
So I’ve done the heavy lifting for you, digging out the best brands to shop on Shein. Let’s dive in!
Aralina
Aralina is one local brand on Shein that’s definitely worth your attention.
Designed in Melbourne with a focus on ease, versatility and effortless cool, Aralina leans into comfort without sacrificing confidence.
Think loungewear that works just as well for the cafe or the couch; swim and athleisure made to flatter; and everyday staples with a minimalist mindset.
Even better, the brand is testing small runs and weaving in recycled fibres and forest-safe viscose (we love a nod to sustainability).
Our Aralina picks:
Aralina Cropped Knit
$34.95
Aralina Co-Ord Set
$26.95
Aralina Pants
$28.95
Aralina Midi Dress
$20.95
Musera
Shein brand Musera is all about being in your “muse era”, with elevated styles and contemporary edge.
From slouchy jeans and velour hoodies channelling early 2000s cool, to summery sets and chic workwear, these pieces are designed for the fashion-forward who aren’t afraid to make a statement.
Oh, and if you’re a matching set girlie? (Guilty!) They have stacks of co-ord sets, sold as separates, so you can nail the sizing. Very thoughtful.
Our Musera picks:
Musera Strapless Top
$11.95
Musera Wide-Leg Pants
$19.95
Musera Maxi Dress
$38.95
Bohemela
Boho styling is back for spring/summer 2025, and Shein’s Bohemela is leading the charge.
The vibe is casual, carefree and colourful – perfect if you love expressive, bohemian detail without going full festival, and you want options that mix easily into your everyday wardrobe.
This brand leans hard into relaxed silhouettes, earthy prints, lace, flowing fabrics and patchwork – the kind of pieces that feel as good at a beach bar as they do wandering weekend markets. Think Free People vibes, at much friendlier prices.
Our Bohemela picks:
Bohemela Lace Top
$25.95
Bohemela Top
$27.95
Bohemela Denim Shorts
$24.95
Siren Gaze
If you’re looking for something a little more romantic for spring, SHein has got you with Siren Gaze‘s edit of romantic-glamour pieces.
These styles balance flirty detail with elegance for a great price. Expect midi and off-the-shoulder dresses, satin fabrications, A-line skirts, ruched asymmetrical cuts and glam, but all very wearable every day.
The vibe: sultry without being over the top. Great for nights out, events, or just when you want to feel a little bit spesh.
Our Siren Gaze picks:
Siren Gaze Lace Skirt
$15.95
Siren Gaze Midi Dress
$21.95
Siren Gaze Shirt
$19.95
Poéselle
With chic lines and elegant cuts, and whispers of cottagecore scattered through the collection, Shein’s Poéselle is elevated romance at its finest (and most affordable!).
Sundresses, broderie anglaise minis, gingham and off-the-shoulder tops made for brunch dates or dreamy vacays sit alongside minimalist neutrals perfect for office or a night out.
Poéselle pieces flirt with sentimental detail without going overboard. Pretty, feminine and grounded.
Our Poéselle picks:
Poéselle Gingham Top
$19.95
Poéselle Midi Dress
$32.95