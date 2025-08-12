The Aussie jewellery brands that are both chic and affordable.

If the idea of affordable jewellery conjures images of poor quality or dodgy craftsmanship, I have some excellent news for you: It absolutely doesn’t have to be this way.
Nope, there are stacks of great brands crafting genuinely elite pieces, without the luxury price tag – think timeless earrings (I personally have a bit of a ~thing~ for these sweet huggies right now), pretty pearl pieces, statement rings, chic necklaces… Anything your bling-loving heart could desire.
Better yet, all of these brands are Aussie born, so when you shop, you can tick the “support local” box too. Win!
And as someone who loves jewellery perhaps a little too much – I am… just so grateful *sniffle*.
From what we’re officially calling THE trending jewellery brand of the season, to the perfect gifts your bestie will love forever, here’s exactly where to get your mitts on the best local luxe-for-less jewellery,
Sónter Studio
What happens when two best friends with oodles of style get together to create a jewellery brand? Sónter Studio happens, that’s what.
Designed in Sydney, these timeless pieces are classic with a modern twist – and trust me when I say, they are far more luxe than the price tag would lead you to believe.
The proudly female-led brand also releases their collections in limited batches and smaller quantities, making these pieces feel extra-special and unique – and meaning you need to get in quick if you see something you love!
Shop our top picks from Sónter Studio:
Odette Earrings
$69 from Sónter Studio
These 18k gold-plated studs are perfect for day or night, work or leisure – AKA wear them literally anywhere.
Solene Pearl Necklace
$49 from Sónter Studio
Not your grandma’s pearls! This delicate pearl necklace is sweet (and the price point is even sweeter).
Leontine Ring
$59 from Sónter Studio
Wear this chunky ring solo, or stack with other standout pieces to make a style statement.
Midsummer Star
Hailing from Sydney, the design partners (who also happen to be life partners, cute!) behind Midsummer Star not only create very wearable, very wallet-friendly jewellery, but also make a huge commitment to environmental awareness.
In an effort to minimise their environmental footprint, Midsummer Star uses more than 70 per cent recycled silver and gold. So buying this jewellery is actually doing the world a favour!
Shop our top picks from Midsummer Star:
Fallen Sky Chained Studs
$39.99 from Midsummer Star
These 925 sterling silver studs aren’t just pretty – they’re also water safe (and giving ‘Night Court’, for all my ACOTAR girlies…).
Interwoven Sapphire Ring
$45 from Midsummer Star
Perfect for stacking or wearing solo, this sapphire and sterling silver ring makes a stunning gift… for yourself or someone else you love, either way really…
Delicate Pearl Sleepers
$34.95 from Midsummer Star
Pearls are just so timeless, right? And these freshwater beauties definitely have heirloom vibes.
Arms of Eve
If Arms of Eve sounds familiar, it should – the brand has been around for a while (and often finds itself in the pages of Take 5!). Why? Simple: they make beautiful, ethical accessories, that are very reasonably priced.
Designed and sourced by founder Kerryn Langer in a studio in Sydney, Arms of Eve’s effortlessly cool collections are crafted using accredited and ethical artisans around the world.
They tap into jewellery trends, but always with a timeless edge, so these pieces never go out of style.
Treasure Gold Bracelet
$69 from Arms of Eve
Obsessed. There’s no other word for how I feel about this equal parts cool and cute bracelet. *Adds 10 to cart*
Starfish Gold Studs
$49 from Arms of Eve
Sea life is having a bit of a moment (sardine summer? Lobster tees?), and starfish studs are an elegant way into the trend.
Jean Silver Huggies
$49 from Arms of Eve
Curating an ear stack? These sterling silver-base double loop huggies are the perfect piece for the mix.
Izoa
You won’t just find affordable, trending jewellery styles at Izoa (although there’s plenty of that, don’t get me wrong). This Aussie accessories brand also has bags, hair accessories, shoes… it’s a one-stop shop for all the outfit garnishes you need.
Oh and if you won’t take my word for it? The brand has a slew of local celebrity fans too, from Jackie O and Jennifer Hawkins, to Georgia Love, Kylie Clark and more.
Tana Heart Stud Earrings
$59 from The Iconic
These large drop studs make a fun statement, and pair perfectly with casual jeans-and-a-nice-top, or something more formal.
Crystal Beaded Bracelet Stack
$59 from The Iconic
It’s giving Euro summer, and I’m not mad about it. These stacked bracelets are what your spring/summer wardrobe has been longing for.
Fusion Stud Earrings
$59 from The Iconic
Office? Tick. Party? Tick! We love a double-duty pair of earrings, and these are exactly that.
Gimme
According to Gimme founder Lydia, this whole shebang started in 2018 at a kitchen table, handmaking hair scarves and scrunchies.
These days, it’s a collection that is all about capturing the magic of dressing up – “even on the most ordinary days”.
Just ask Katy Perry, who’s one of many famous fans of the playful Aussie label.
Lisa Puffy Heart Earrings
$59.95 from Gimme
Is it any surprise the Puffy Hearts are one of the beloved brand’s bestsellers? Available in silver and gold, and yes, I’ll take one of each.
Millie Fob Link Bracelet
$59.95 from Gimme
Not everyone is a delicate girlie, and that’s more than okay. A chunky fob link bracelet is the epitome of effortless cool.
Pesce Fish Necklace
$79.95 from Gimme
Did I mention something about sea life being in the spotlight right now? I did, and here’s further proof – with a playful sartorial spin.