The Aussie jewellery brands that are both chic and affordable.

Alix Nicholson Senior Lifestyle Content Producer


If the idea of affordable jewellery conjures images of poor quality or dodgy craftsmanship, I have some excellent news for you: It absolutely doesn’t have to be this way.

Nope, there are stacks of great brands crafting genuinely elite pieces, without the luxury price tag – think timeless earrings (I personally have a bit of a ~thing~ for these sweet huggies right now), pretty pearl pieces, statement rings, chic necklaces… Anything your bling-loving heart could desire.

Better yet, all of these brands are Aussie born, so when you shop, you can tick the “support local” box too. Win!

And as someone who loves jewellery perhaps a little too much – I am… just so grateful *sniffle*.

From what we’re officially calling THE trending jewellery brand of the season, to the perfect gifts your bestie will love forever, here’s exactly where to get your mitts on the best local luxe-for-less jewellery,

FASHION EDITOR TOP 5 AT A GLANCE:

Sónter Studio

What happens when two best friends with oodles of style get together to create a jewellery brand? Sónter Studio happens, that’s what.

Designed in Sydney, these timeless pieces are classic with a modern twist – and trust me when I say, they are far more luxe than the price tag would lead you to believe.

The proudly female-led brand also releases their collections in limited batches and smaller quantities, making these pieces feel extra-special and unique – and meaning you need to get in quick if you see something you love!

Shop our top picks from Sónter Studio:

Gold triable earrings Sonter Studio jewellery
Photo: Sónter Studio

01

Odette Earrings

$69 from Sónter Studio

These 18k gold-plated studs are perfect for day or night, work or leisure – AKA wear them literally anywhere.

Shop Now
Delicate pearl necklace Sonter Studio
Photo: Sónter Studio

02

Solene Pearl Necklace

$49 from Sónter Studio

Not your grandma’s pearls! This delicate pearl necklace is sweet (and the price point is even sweeter).

Shop Now
Gold chunky ring Sonter Studio jewellery
Photo: Sónter Studio

03

Leontine Ring

$59 from Sónter Studio

Wear this chunky ring solo, or stack with other standout pieces to make a style statement.

Shop Now

Midsummer Star

Hailing from Sydney, the design partners (who also happen to be life partners, cute!) behind Midsummer Star not only create very wearable, very wallet-friendly jewellery, but also make a huge commitment to environmental awareness.

In an effort to minimise their environmental footprint, Midsummer Star uses more than 70 per cent recycled silver and gold. So buying this jewellery is actually doing the world a favour!

Shop our top picks from Midsummer Star:

Arms of Eve jewellery stars and moons chained studs
Photo: Midsummer Star

01

Fallen Sky Chained Studs

$39.99 from Midsummer Star

These 925 sterling silver studs aren’t just pretty – they’re also water safe (and giving ‘Night Court’, for all my ACOTAR girlies…).

Shop Now
Arms of Eve jewellery silver sapphire ring
Photo: Midsummer Star

02

Interwoven Sapphire Ring

$45 from Midsummer Star

Perfect for stacking or wearing solo, this sapphire and sterling silver ring makes a stunning gift… for yourself or someone else you love, either way really…

Shop Now
Midsummer Star silver pears earrings
Photo: Midsummer Star

03

Delicate Pearl Sleepers

$34.95 from Midsummer Star

Pearls are just so timeless, right? And these freshwater beauties definitely have heirloom vibes.

Shop Now

Arms of Eve

If Arms of Eve sounds familiar, it should – the brand has been around for a while (and often finds itself in the pages of Take 5!). Why? Simple: they make beautiful, ethical accessories, that are very reasonably priced.

Designed and sourced by founder Kerryn Langer in a studio in Sydney, Arms of Eve’s effortlessly cool collections are crafted using accredited and ethical artisans around the world.

They tap into jewellery trends, but always with a timeless edge, so these pieces never go out of style.

Arms of eve jewellery gold heart bracelet
Photo: Arms of Eve

01

Treasure Gold Bracelet

$69 from Arms of Eve

Obsessed. There’s no other word for how I feel about this equal parts cool and cute bracelet. *Adds 10 to cart*

Shop Now
Arms of Eve strfish stud earrings
Photo: Arms of Eve

02

Starfish Gold Studs

$49 from Arms of Eve

Sea life is having a bit of a moment (sardine summer? Lobster tees?), and starfish studs are an elegant way into the trend.

Shop Now
Arms of Eve silver huggies
Photo: Arms of Eve

03

Jean Silver Huggies

$49 from Arms of Eve

Curating an ear stack? These sterling silver-base double loop huggies are the perfect piece for the mix.

Shop Now

Izoa

You won’t just find affordable, trending jewellery styles at Izoa (although there’s plenty of that, don’t get me wrong). This Aussie accessories brand also has bags, hair accessories, shoes… it’s a one-stop shop for all the outfit garnishes you need.

Oh and if you won’t take my word for it? The brand has a slew of local celebrity fans too, from Jackie O and Jennifer  Hawkins, to Georgia Love, Kylie Clark and more.

Izoa heart drop earrings
Photo: Izoa/The Iconic

01

Tana Heart Stud Earrings

$59 from The Iconic

These large drop studs make a fun statement, and pair perfectly with casual jeans-and-a-nice-top, or something more formal.

Shop Now
Izoa jewellery three beaded bracelets
Photo: Izoa/The Iconic

02

Crystal Beaded Bracelet Stack

$59 from The Iconic

It’s giving Euro summer, and I’m not mad about it. These stacked bracelets are what your spring/summer wardrobe has been longing for.

Shop Now
Izoa gold chunky earrings
Photo: Izoa/The Iconic

03

Fusion Stud Earrings

$59 from The Iconic

Office? Tick. Party? Tick! We love a double-duty pair of earrings, and these are exactly that.

Shop Now
Gimme

According to Gimme founder Lydia, this whole shebang started in 2018 at a kitchen table, handmaking hair scarves and scrunchies.

These days, it’s a collection that is all about capturing the magic of dressing up – “even on the most ordinary days”.

Just ask Katy Perry, who’s one of many famous fans of the playful Aussie label.

Gimme jewellery - silver heart earrings
Photo: Gimme

01

Lisa Puffy Heart Earrings

$59.95 from Gimme

Is it any surprise the Puffy Hearts are one of the beloved brand’s bestsellers? Available in silver and gold, and yes, I’ll take one of each.

Shop Now
Gimme Gold Chunky Bracelet
Photo: Gimme

02

$59.95 from Gimme

Not everyone is a delicate girlie, and that’s more than okay. A chunky fob link bracelet is the epitome of effortless cool.

Shop Now
Gimme jewellery - fish skeleton necklace
Photo: Gimme

03

Pesce Fish Necklace

$79.95 from Gimme

Did I mention something about sea life being in the spotlight right now? I did, and here’s further proof – with a playful sartorial spin.

Shop Now

Profile picture of Alix Nicholson
Senior Lifestyle Content Producer Alix Nicholson Senior Lifestyle Content Producer

Alix is the Senior Lifestyle Content Producer for Take 5 & That's Life. Budget beauty and fashion buys are her love language — the only thing she adores more is sharing her fab finds (because we don't gate-keep here!). Previously, Alix has worked at Who, OK!, Cosmopolitan, Mamamia, and a whole bunch more Australian titles. When she's not digging up affordable style finds and beauty bargains, she's obsessed with travelling and hanging out with her dog.

