The Aussie jewellery brands that are both chic and affordable.

If the idea of affordable jewellery conjures images of poor quality or dodgy craftsmanship, I have some excellent news for you: It absolutely doesn’t have to be this way.

Nope, there are stacks of great brands crafting genuinely elite pieces, without the luxury price tag – think timeless earrings (I personally have a bit of a ~thing~ for these sweet huggies right now), pretty pearl pieces, statement rings, chic necklaces… Anything your bling-loving heart could desire.

Better yet, all of these brands are Aussie born, so when you shop, you can tick the “support local” box too. Win!

And as someone who loves jewellery perhaps a little too much – I am… just so grateful *sniffle*.

From what we’re officially calling THE trending jewellery brand of the season, to the perfect gifts your bestie will love forever, here’s exactly where to get your mitts on the best local luxe-for-less jewellery,

What happens when two best friends with oodles of style get together to create a jewellery brand? Sónter Studio happens, that’s what.

Designed in Sydney, these timeless pieces are classic with a modern twist – and trust me when I say, they are far more luxe than the price tag would lead you to believe.

The proudly female-led brand also releases their collections in limited batches and smaller quantities, making these pieces feel extra-special and unique – and meaning you need to get in quick if you see something you love!

Shop our top picks from Sónter Studio:

Hailing from Sydney, the design partners (who also happen to be life partners, cute!) behind Midsummer Star not only create very wearable, very wallet-friendly jewellery, but also make a huge commitment to environmental awareness.

In an effort to minimise their environmental footprint, Midsummer Star uses more than 70 per cent recycled silver and gold. So buying this jewellery is actually doing the world a favour!

Shop our top picks from Midsummer Star:

If Arms of Eve sounds familiar, it should – the brand has been around for a while (and often finds itself in the pages of Take 5!). Why? Simple: they make beautiful, ethical accessories, that are very reasonably priced.

Designed and sourced by founder Kerryn Langer in a studio in Sydney, Arms of Eve’s effortlessly cool collections are crafted using accredited and ethical artisans around the world.

They tap into jewellery trends, but always with a timeless edge, so these pieces never go out of style.

You won’t just find affordable, trending jewellery styles at Izoa (although there’s plenty of that, don’t get me wrong). This Aussie accessories brand also has bags, hair accessories, shoes… it’s a one-stop shop for all the outfit garnishes you need.

Oh and if you won’t take my word for it? The brand has a slew of local celebrity fans too, from Jackie O and Jennifer Hawkins, to Georgia Love, Kylie Clark and more.

According to Gimme founder Lydia, this whole shebang started in 2018 at a kitchen table, handmaking hair scarves and scrunchies.

These days, it’s a collection that is all about capturing the magic of dressing up – “even on the most ordinary days”.

Just ask Katy Perry, who’s one of many famous fans of the playful Aussie label.

