13 affordable activewear essentials for women who want comfort and style.

I don’t know about you, but I would live in activewear if I could. And honestly? I mostly do.
Obviously, activewear is ~essential~ for activ-ities, like going to the gym and hot-girl walks. But I’ve also managed to incorporate trackies into my work wardrobe, my weekends are spent in leggings and oversized tees, and it’s become clear to me that I value comfort over… well… pretty much everything.
The good news is, comfort and style are not mutually exclusive. Activewear has been a totally acceptable lifestyle choice for a long time now, and fashion brands are delivering the goods.
Here, I’ve rounded up some of the best activewear picks, from just $8 (yes, for real!) – and nothing over $80.
The best affordable activewear to buy Australia.
01
Sweat Shorts
$69.95 from Boody
Cosy, comfy, breathable bamboo makes these shorts perfect for everything from pilates to picking up croissants on a Sunday morning for a chilled brunch with the girlies (I know which one I’ll be doing). If you’re into matching sets (which I very much am), there’s a soft-as-clouds crewneck sweater, and trackpants, too – perfect for lounging in style.
02
Boxy Tank
$19.99 from H&M
Just a simple, comfortable, easy-to-wear tank in a sweet barely-there pink colourway that goes with absolutely everything. H&M can always be relied on for quality, on-trend activewear pieces that won’t break the bank.
03
High-Waist Flare Pants
$79.95 from Boody
I can’t go past a pair of flares, whether for yoga, a dance class or doing… well, literally anything. The flared leg adds shape and is consistently flattering, and Boody‘s soft fabrications make them a delight to put on your body.
06
Sports Crop
$8 from Big W
Okay but this is eight bucks. Eight! It’s also available in black, if you’re not a pop-of-bright-colour girlie.
05
Doyoueven Seamless Leggings
$25 from Big W
If you need good leggings that doesn’t cost a motza… girl, don’t we all?! Change up the black-tights trope with this deep purple shade – and while you’re at it, grab the matching crop here.
04
Retro Graphic Tee
$55 from Lorna Jane
The Australian activewear company is known for its high-quality gear, and while there’s a huge range to pick from, this tee taps perfectly into the retro trend.
07
Oversized Tee
$15 from Target
Speaking of oversized tees, I practically live in them – so I’m always on the hunt for more to stock my wardrobe. Pair with leggings, jeans, shorts, elevated trackies… you absolutely can’t go wrong.
08
Wide-Leg Pants
$45 from Target
Trackpants, but make them fashion. The piping down the front of this pair lifts them to elite status, and you could just as easily wear them with sneakers and an oversized tee, as a blazer and pair of sleek heels.
09
Active Jacket
$20 from Kmart
Zip pockets, cute mushroom shade, thumb holes – what more could you want from an active jacket to keep you cosy on those early-morning coffee runs?
10
Plush Graphic Hoodie
$59.99 from Cotton On
Speaking of cosy… I have more warm, snuggly, oversized hoodies than could be considered normal in polite company. And honestly? I just keep going back for more. This Cotton On pick is currently sitting in my cart, patiently awaiting payday.
11
CRZ Yoga High-Waisted Leggings
$55 from Amazon
I need to immediately rave very loudly about these buttery soft leggings, which went viral a while back for rivalling some of the more expensive brands (*coughlululemoncough*). And I have to say, after ordering a pair myself, I totally get the hype. They’re cheap. They’re comfortable as heck. They come in a bunch of colours. Enough said.
12
Padded Crop
$39 from Step One
Because honestly, who wants to wear a wire bra if you can… not? Keep this one for low-intensity activity, like yoga. Or brunch.
13
Circuit Bike Short
$20 from Big W
Obsessed obsessed obsessed with this colour. For an easy, effortlessly cool look, pair bike shorts with a very oversized button down, and a pair of chunky footbed sandals. Instant style points. PSA: There’s also a matching long-sleeve top and cropped tank, for head-to-toe berry baddie vibes.