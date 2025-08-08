13 affordable activewear essentials for women who want comfort and style.

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

I don’t know about you, but I would live in activewear if I could. And honestly? I mostly do.

Obviously, activewear is ~essential~ for activ-ities, like going to the gym and hot-girl walks. But I’ve also managed to incorporate trackies into my work wardrobe, my weekends are spent in leggings and oversized tees, and it’s become clear to me that I value comfort over… well… pretty much everything.

The good news is, comfort and style are not mutually exclusive. Activewear has been a totally acceptable lifestyle choice for a long time now, and fashion brands are delivering the goods.

Here, I’ve rounded up some of the best activewear picks, from just $8 (yes, for real!) – and nothing over $80.

The best affordable activewear to buy Australia.

Photo: Boody 01 Sweat Shorts $69.95 from Boody Cosy, comfy, breathable bamboo makes these shorts perfect for everything from pilates to picking up croissants on a Sunday morning for a chilled brunch with the girlies (I know which one I’ll be doing). If you’re into matching sets (which I very much am), there’s a soft-as-clouds crewneck sweater, and trackpants, too – perfect for lounging in style. Shop Now

Photo: H&M 02 Boxy Tank $19.99 from H&M Just a simple, comfortable, easy-to-wear tank in a sweet barely-there pink colourway that goes with absolutely everything. H&M can always be relied on for quality, on-trend activewear pieces that won’t break the bank. Shop Now

Photo: Boody 03 High-Waist Flare Pants $79.95 from Boody I can’t go past a pair of flares, whether for yoga, a dance class or doing… well, literally anything. The flared leg adds shape and is consistently flattering, and Boody‘s soft fabrications make them a delight to put on your body. Shop Now

Photo: Big W 06 Sports Crop $8 from Big W Okay but this is eight bucks. Eight! It’s also available in black, if you’re not a pop-of-bright-colour girlie. Shop Now

Photo: Big W 05 Doyoueven Seamless Leggings $25 from Big W If you need good leggings that doesn’t cost a motza… girl, don’t we all?! Change up the black-tights trope with this deep purple shade – and while you’re at it, grab the matching crop here. Shop Now

Photo: Lorna Jane 04 Retro Graphic Tee $55 from Lorna Jane The Australian activewear company is known for its high-quality gear, and while there’s a huge range to pick from, this tee taps perfectly into the retro trend. Shop Now

Photo: Target 07 Oversized Tee $15 from Target Speaking of oversized tees, I practically live in them – so I’m always on the hunt for more to stock my wardrobe. Pair with leggings, jeans, shorts, elevated trackies… you absolutely can’t go wrong. Shop Now

Photo: Target 08 Wide-Leg Pants $45 from Target Trackpants, but make them fashion. The piping down the front of this pair lifts them to elite status, and you could just as easily wear them with sneakers and an oversized tee, as a blazer and pair of sleek heels. Shop Now

Photo: Kmart 09 Active Jacket $20 from Kmart Zip pockets, cute mushroom shade, thumb holes – what more could you want from an active jacket to keep you cosy on those early-morning coffee runs? Shop Now

Photo: Cotton On 10 Plush Graphic Hoodie $59.99 from Cotton On Speaking of cosy… I have more warm, snuggly, oversized hoodies than could be considered normal in polite company. And honestly? I just keep going back for more. This Cotton On pick is currently sitting in my cart, patiently awaiting payday. Shop Now

Photo: Caption 11 CRZ Yoga High-Waisted Leggings $55 from Amazon I need to immediately rave very loudly about these buttery soft leggings, which went viral a while back for rivalling some of the more expensive brands (*coughlululemoncough*). And I have to say, after ordering a pair myself, I totally get the hype. They’re cheap. They’re comfortable as heck. They come in a bunch of colours. Enough said. Shop Now

Photo: Step One 12 Padded Crop $39 from Step One Because honestly, who wants to wear a wire bra if you can… not? Keep this one for low-intensity activity, like yoga. Or brunch. Shop Now

Photo: Big W 13 Circuit Bike Short $20 from Big W Obsessed obsessed obsessed with this colour. For an easy, effortlessly cool look, pair bike shorts with a very oversized button down, and a pair of chunky footbed sandals. Instant style points. PSA: There’s also a matching long-sleeve top and cropped tank, for head-to-toe berry baddie vibes. Shop Now

