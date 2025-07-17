9 ways to power up your winter activewear game

Winter’s here, but that doesn’t mean you have to slow down or sacrifice style.
With the right activewear, you can easily go from powering through your workout to running errands or meeting friends for coffee – all without missing a beat.
Cosy, functional, and totally on-trend, winter activewear keeps you comfortable and looking sharp no matter where your day takes you.
The best activewear to shop this winter
Grove Nulu Super-High-Rise Flared Pant
$139 from Lululemon
For a perfect blend of comfort and style, these flared pants are made from a buttery-soft fabric. A flattering fit with a trendy flare, these pants are ideal for yoga or everyday wear.
Plus, the handy waistband pocket keeps your essentials close without compromising comfort.
Vital Seamless Long Sleeve Top
$65 from Gym Shark
A super comfortable layering piece, this top is perfect for cooler workouts or wearing solo for breathability in indoor sessions.
Its sleek, seamless design moves with you, making it ideal for yoga, pilates, walking or weight training.
Explore More Sherpa Vest
$169 from Nimble Activewear
Super cosy, and lightweight, this sherpa vest is perfect for cooler days.
Made from soft recycled materials, it’s great for adding warmth over activewear or casual outfits with effortless style.
Rug up with this comfy sweatshirt which is excellent for layering or wearing on its own.
With its trendy panelled design and handy quarter zip, it elevates your workout wear or pares with jeans casual days when you want to stay cosy but look sharp.
Doyoueven Women’s Element Shell Jacket
$39 from Big W
Shell jackets come in handy for when the weather is a bit unpredictable.
This one combines sleek style with a lightweight, durable finish. It’s designed movement, making it a good choice for workouts, layering, or everyday wear.
Plush Wide Leg Pintuck Trackpant
$49.99 from Cotton On
Combining cosy comfort with a chic edge, these track pants are perfect for lounging at home or dressing up casual outings.
Pair with a fitted top to balance the wide-leg silhouette for an effortlessly stylish look.
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
$59 from Lululemon
This cute and compact belt bag is water-resistant making it fabulous for carrying essentials hands-free.
With an adjustable strap and multiple pockets, it’s great for workouts, errands, or travel.
Fresh Foam X 1080 V14
$269.99 from New Balance
These comfy kicks are great for all kinds of workout, whether you’re out for a run, hitting the gym, or just getting your steps in.
They’ve got soft, cushy support with a smooth feel underfoot, so your feet stay happy no matter how long you’re moving. Total go-to shoes for everyday exercise.
Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Sport Cap
$99 from The Iconic
Made from soft cotton with that iconic little polo logo, this cap is a comfy, timeless, and easy to throw on accessory for any laid-back look. A total everyday essential.