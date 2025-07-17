Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
9 ways to power up your winter activewear game

Laid-back luxe.
Winter’s here, but that doesn’t mean you have to slow down or sacrifice style.

With the right activewear, you can easily go from powering through your workout to running errands or meeting friends for coffee – all without missing a beat.

Cosy, functional, and totally on-trend, winter activewear keeps you comfortable and looking sharp no matter where your day takes you.

The best activewear to shop this winter

Image: Lululemon

Grove Nulu Super-High-Rise Flared Pant

$139 from Lululemon

For a perfect blend of comfort and style, these flared pants are made from a buttery-soft fabric. A flattering fit with a trendy flare, these pants are ideal for yoga or everyday wear.

Plus, the handy waistband pocket keeps your essentials close without compromising comfort.

SHOP HERE
Image: Gym Shark

Vital Seamless Long Sleeve Top

$65 from Gym Shark

A super comfortable layering piece, this top is perfect for cooler workouts or wearing solo for breathability in indoor sessions.

Its sleek, seamless design moves with you, making it ideal for yoga, pilates, walking or weight training.

SHOP HERE
Image: Nimble Activewear

Explore More Sherpa Vest

$169 from Nimble Activewear

Super cosy, and lightweight, this sherpa vest is perfect for cooler days.

Made from soft recycled materials, it’s great for adding warmth over activewear or casual outfits with effortless style.

SHOP HERE
Image: Lorna Jane

Sidelines Panelled Quarter Zip Sweat

$165 from Lorna Jane

Rug up with this comfy sweatshirt which is excellent for layering or wearing on its own.

With its trendy panelled design and handy quarter zip, it elevates your workout wear or pares with jeans casual days when you want to stay cosy but look sharp.

SHOP HERE
Image: Big W

Doyoueven Women’s Element Shell Jacket

$39 from Big W

Shell jackets come in handy for when the weather is a bit unpredictable.

This one combines sleek style with a lightweight, durable finish. It’s designed movement, making it a good choice for workouts, layering, or everyday wear.

SHOP HERE
Image: Cotton On

Plush Wide Leg Pintuck Trackpant

$49.99 from Cotton On

Combining cosy comfort with a chic edge, these track pants are perfect for lounging at home or dressing up casual outings.

Pair with a fitted top to balance the wide-leg silhouette for an effortlessly stylish look.

SHOP HERE
Image: Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

$59 from Lululemon

This cute and compact belt bag is water-resistant making it fabulous for carrying essentials hands-free.

With an adjustable strap and multiple pockets, it’s great for workouts, errands, or travel.

SHOP HERE
Image: New Balance

Fresh Foam X 1080 V14

$269.99 from New Balance

These comfy kicks are great for all kinds of workout, whether you’re out for a run, hitting the gym, or just getting your steps in.

They’ve got soft, cushy support with a smooth feel underfoot, so your feet stay happy no matter how long you’re moving. Total go-to shoes for everyday exercise.

SHOP HERE
Image: The Iconic

Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Sport Cap

$99 from The Iconic

Made from soft cotton with that iconic little polo logo, this cap is a comfy, timeless, and easy to throw on accessory for any laid-back look. A total everyday essential.

SHOP HERE
Profile picture of Janine Donovan
Fashion Editor Janine Donovan

Janine Donovan is one of Australia’s leading fashion editors, having worked across Woman’s Day and Take 5 for over 30 years. Having begun her career on Woman’s Day in the early 90s, where she undertook a cadetship learning the ropes of fashion and beauty for the fast-paced weekly titles. She offers sensible and smart advice for women about what will make them feel great about themselves and is in constant contact with the readers who value her advice on navigating today’s fashion world. Her keen eye for trends and her ability to understand the readers’ needs means she’s a huge part of what makes the magazines’ lifestyle offering successful today. These days she continues to work across print titles such as Woman’s Day, Take 5 and Royals magazine while also contributing her fashion advice on the website, Now To Love.

