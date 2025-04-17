Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

There is nothing quite like the feeling of finding the perfect pair of jeans, but as (self-proclaimed) denim enthusiasts, it’s safe to say we’ve had our fair share of struggles when it comes to selecting the right pair.

With such a vast variety of shapes, styles, and colours, navigating the great big world of denim can feel like wading through a sea – endlessly stylish, yet impossibly saturated.

Sourcing jeans that tick our stylistic boxes, fit well in all the right places, and don’t come with an unreasonably hefty price tag was harder than you might think, so it was about time we put an end to the search once and for all.

We have done the research so you don’t have to, and here we present seven affordable denim brands you should be shopping in 2025.

The best affordable denim brands in Australia

01 SABA Ava Full Length Jean $159.20 (usually $199) at SABA Best for: Elevated staples The most versatile piece in your closet is a good-quality pair of jeans, and for those trying to create a capsule wardrobe, you can’t go past SABA. The Ava Full Length Jean in the shade light denim is the perfect addition, and the wide leg shape can be dressed up or down. For a more polished look, pair them with your favourite boots, or for an easy everyday outfit, wear them with some sneakers. Made from a cotton-denim fabric that has added stretch for comfort, this relaxed fit has a full-length hemline, a back yoke, four-pocket styling, functional pockets, a high-rise waist, contrast topstitching, and a zip fly closure. Materials: Cotton denim fabrication with added stretch for comfort Key features: Relaxed, wide leg shape

High rise

Designed in Australia Shop now 02 JAG Carrie Slouch Jean $160 at JAG Best for: Relaxed jeans What is the hero of every laid-back, effortlessly cool wardrobe? The perfect pair of slouchy jeans. JAG was born in 1972 and has been labelled as the original Australian denim brand, so it only makes sense that their staple pieces deserve a place in every closet. The Carrie Slouch Jean in shade bluewash is the ultimate everyday essential. Crafted from an ultra-soft cotton denim with just the right amount of stretch, they feature a flattering mid-rise waist, functional pockets, subtle distressing, and a slouchy, tapered leg that hits just right. Materials: 98% Cotton, 2% Spandex Key features: Relaxed fit

Full length

Designed in Australia Shop now 03 Cotton On 91 Straight Jean $48.99 (usually $69.99) at Cotton On Best for: Affordable basics As Australia’s largest global retailer, Cotton On is a brand we all know and love. Delivering on-trend styles at an accessible price point, they offer reliable staples to be lived in and loved! Their extensive range of denim caters to different style preferences, and we’ve been loving the 91 Straight Jean in onyx black. Featuring pure cotton denim, this full-length, relaxed-fit style is sure to become a wardrobe essential. It’s effortlessly cool, easy to dress up or down, and made for everyday wear. Whether paired with sneakers or boots, it’s the kind of jean you’ll reach for on repeat. Material: Made from 30% recycled cotton from post-consumer waste Key features: Fitted waist

High rise

Straight leg Also available at: $69.99 from The Iconic Shop Now 04 Levi’s 501 ’90s Jeans $159.95 at Levi’s Best for: Everyday jeans When you think of denim, nothing comes to mind more than Levi’s. An icon in the denim world, the brand has been a household name since its conception in 1873. Known for quality craftsmanship and a range of timeless styles, they’re the original trailblazers when it comes to setting trends. Offering just about every cut you can think of, we’ve been loving the classic 501 ’90s Jean. With a mid-rise waist, relaxed straight leg, and that effortlessly broken-in feel (thanks to its 100% cotton fabrication), it’s a vintage-inspired must-have. Style yours with a crisp white tee and chunky loafers for a fresh, elevated look that’s equal parts casual and chic. Material: 100% Cotton Key features: Mid rise

Straight leg

Slouchy fit Also available at: $209 from ASOS Shop Now

05 Rolla’s Eastcoast Flare $118.97 (usually $169.95) at Rolla’s Best for: Cult-favourite jeans Australian denim brand Rolla’s brings that effortlessly cool, lived-in look we all want from our denim. Inspired by vintage cuts and elevated with a modern touch, these are the jeans that will have everyone asking you where they are from. Rolla’s ethos is all about keeping it simple and classic, and the range offers a variety of ultra high-rise silhouettes, slim to wide legs, and the brand’s signature back pocket stitching. We have been loving the cult favourite Eastcoast Flare for the ultimate everyday jeans. Pair yours with a cosy knit or a structured blazer for a timeless look. Materials: 50% Cotton, 49% Recycled Cotton & 1% Elastane Key features: Front patch pockets

Zip closure

Rolla’s signature vintage trims Also available at: $169.95 from The Iconic SHOP NOW

06 Neuw Amber Barrel Jean $189.95 (usually $199.95) at Neuw Best for: Unique styles Founded in 2009, Neuw Denim is the passion project of three friends from Stockholm and Melbourne, reimagining vintage denim and transforming iconic workwear into contemporary fashion. Blending heritage with modern design, each piece is made to age naturally and live with you over time. The Amber Barrel is the newest fit in the range, with a mid-rise, slim-fit, subtle barrel leg that hits at the ankle. As with all Neuw pieces, these jeans have been expertly crafted, and with side panels, this pair creates a flattering bow silhouette when worn. The Amber is a versatile piece that can be dressed up or down, allowing them to easily transition from day to night. Materials: 99% Organic Cotton & 1% Elastane Key features: Mid-rise slim fit

5-pocket construction

Made with premium construction Also available at: $199.95 from The Iconic

$199.95 from David Jones SHOP NOW

07 Country Road High Rise Wide Leg Jean $159 at Country Road Best for: Timeless fits Renowned for their elevated essentials, Country Road knows a thing or two when it comes to great quality pieces. Their denim is no exception, offering timeless fits and a considered approach to their choice of fabrics and finishes. One standout is the High Rise Wide Leg Jean in the shade Kelp, crafted from Australian cotton and designed with a clean, tailored silhouette to create the appearance of an elongated leg. With a high-waisted cut and structured fit, these are the perfect pair to effortlessly dress up any outfit, while still prioritising comfort (thanks to 98% cotton). Materials: 98% Cotton, 2% Elastane Key features: Comfort stretch denim

Angled side pockets

Hook-and-bar closure Also available at: $159 from David Jones SHOP NOW

What is the difference between cheap and expensive denim?

When trying to tell the difference between cheap and expensive denim, it comes down to quality, fit, craftsmanship, and longevity. When you purchase expensive denim, it is typically made from more premium and sustainably sourced cotton and woven with a tighter and more durable weave.

Details such as stitching, dye colour, and reinforced hardware also indicate that the piece is made to last. The fit is also typically more flattering on expensive denim as it is able to hold its shape better over time.

When purchasing cheaper denim, you may notice that it begins to fade quite quickly, loses its shape and also begins to feel stiff to the touch after a few washes. While more expensive, a good quality pair of jeans will last longer and age better.

How can you tell if denim is high quality?

To tell if your denim is high quality, first, start with the fabric. A good quality denim will not be too thin or too stiff, and it should be made with high-quality cotton. Areas like the stitching should be even and tight with no loose threads, and may feature a selvedge finish.

A good quality pair of jeans will also feature sturdy hardware that is reinforced at stress points such as pockets, belt loops and the yoke (the V-shaped section at the back of the jeans that provides a curved fit). A well-crafted pair of jeans will naturally fade over time and will mould to your body with every wear.

