Get your sweat on with these affordable activewear brands

Nothing quite hits the spot like sliding into some brand-new activewear – ready to hit the pavement, hit that PB and kick those fitness goals.

But finding not only good-quality activewear but also some that don’t cost an arm and a leg is a daunting task. If you’re anything like us and wear your tried-and-true sports bra and leggings until they’re literally falling apart, this article is for you.

Finding high-quality activewear that is as affordable as it is stylish has never been easier thanks to some amazing brands who create accessible fitness clothes you actually want to wear.

The best affordable activewear brands to shop in Australia

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite affordable activewear brands so you can squat, run and sweat to your heart’s content knowing you got the best deals available.

01 Active Truth With a focus on creating stunning activewear that also performs in your sport of choice, Active Truth is sustainable and caters to all body types. The brand also offers a dedicated category for pregnancy and postnatal activewear that features the highest-rated maternity tights in Australia. Price point: $40 to $150 SHOP NOW

02 Bae The Label This Melbourne-born brand champions an authentic approach to maternity with a focus on feel-good maternity and nursing wear so mums can look and feel like themselves. From everyday leggings to rompers and jumpsuits, there’s something here for everyone. Price point: $30 to $130 SHOP NOW

03 Rockwear Born and bred Australian, Rockwear was founded in the 90s and has since become a staple of any fitness wardrobe with its affordable yet high-quality pieces that are made with all bodies in mind. Price point: $39 to $109 SHOP NOW

04 Cotton On Body If you’re looking for affordable and trendy activewear then look no further than Cotton On Body. With products ranging from yoga wear, crop tops, tights, t-shirts, swimwear and accessories, you’re guaranteed to find something that is not only within your budget but also stylish. Price point: $10 to $80 SHOP NOW

05 Stax Stax creates premium activewear that actively follows current fashion trends to create flattering and affordable fitness pieces for your wardrobe. Price point: $20 to $160 SHOP NOW

06 Gymshark Gymshark was made with athletes in mind, which means it is made to withstand hardcore workouts and keep you cool and dry. It frequently launches new products and has some collaborations with prominent trainers and athletes that you have to check out. Price point: $10 to $130 SHOP NOW

07 Reebok The global sportswear brand has firmly cemented itself as an expert in all things active with an enormous range of apparel and footwear for all of your gym needs. If you are wanting to splurge it has high-end collaborations with the likes of Victoria Beckham and Cardi B or its affordable range of activewear is a must-try. Price point: $10 to $320 SHOP NOW

08 Adidas The experts at Adidas are the go-to for all things activewear with an enormous range of apparel and footwear to try your hand at. Price point: $20 to $750 SHOP NOW

09 Lorna Jane An icon in the Australian activewear industry, Lorna Jane is the champion of women and its designs reflect that. Affordable, stylish and accessible – its pieces are a must try. Price point: $35 to $350 SHOP NOW

