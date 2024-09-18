Is it just us or does it seem like wearing nice activewear makes you more motivated to exercise? It doesn’t matter if you’re heading to the gym, pilates, yoga, or on a walk – it never hurts to feel good in what you wear.

With countless styles on the market right now, finding the activewear that’s right for you can be difficult. Especially shorts, as there are a variety of fabrics, textures, lengths and fits that can all serve different purposes.

So how do you know which style is best for you? We’ve narrowed down a list of our top picks for activewear shorts no matter your fitness goals, or if you just simply love wearing athleisure – because who doesn’t?

The best women’s activewear shorts to shop in 2024

01 Smart Pocket Bike Short $50 (usually $114.99) at Active Truth If it’s a versatile pair that’s both comfortable for everyday wear and high-intensity for workouts you’re after, these biker shorts are the way to go. Featuring an extra-wide double-layered waistband and a large phone pocket to keep your phone secure when you’re running and jumping, you’ll love exercising in these squat-proof mid-thigh tights. Key features: 360-degree stretch

Moisture-wicking

Firm compression fit

High-rise waistband for core support

Also available in 3/4 length, 7/8 length and full length SHOP NOW

02 The Original $59 at Thigh Society With over 3,000 5-star reviews from happy customers, these super-versatile, velvety-soft shorts are perfect for layering underneath your clothes but can also be worn alone. They’re tagless too so you don’t need to worry about a pesky itch, and have a knit-in cotton crotch and are machine-washable. Plus, they stay put the entire time you’re working out, meaning no rolling down or riding up, giving you total freedom of movement. Key features: Coverage: opaque

Available in 3 lengths: 5, 7 and 9 inches

Anti-chafing

Sweat-wicking SHOP NOW

03 BodyHold Set In Motion Bike Short $79 at Bae The Label Looking for the perfect maternity bike shorts? Don’t sweat it, because we’ve found just the right pair. From Melbourne-born brand Bae come these shorts that are made in technical Nilit Softex LYCRA for superior stretch and comfort. With a specially designed waistband that can be pulled up on the belly, or folded down under your bump, these shorts will fit you right through pregnancy and beyond. Key features: Long length

Waistband can be worn up or folded under the bump for maternity

Mid-waisted for post-pregnancy support

Buttery soft fabric SHOP NOW

04 License to Train High-Rise Short 4″ $109 at Lululemon Designed for training, these shorts are made from an abrasion-resistant fabric that can handle any heavy cardio movement, while still giving you freedom to move thanks to the relaxed fit. The flowy style means you’ll have maximum comfort without any unwanted chafing. And if you go hard while exercising, don’t sweat it because these shorts are made to draw moisture away from the skin and to the outside of the fabric where it won’t bother you and can evaporate easily. Key features: Zippered hand pockets with hidden card sleeve

Waistband drawcord can be worn inside or out

Locker loop for easy hanging

Sweat-wicking and quick-drying fabric Shop Now

05 Plush Essential Gym Short $15 (usually $29.99) at Cotton On If you’re after comfort when it comes to activewear, these shorts are the ultimate pair for you. The epitome of athleisure, these gym trackie shorts are perfect for low-intensity workouts, running errands, or just chilling around the house. Featuring an elasticated waistband, a slouchy fit, and a lightweight fabric, these shorts will become your new go-to pair. Key features: Relaxed fit with room to move

Mid-rise style

Internal elasticated waistband with drawstring

Side drop-in pockets to hold your essentials

Fits true to size Shop Now

06 Martina Bike Shorts With Pocket $59 at Meshki Bike shorts are great for almost any form of exercise, as the tight material moves with you. This pair from Meshki is a great staple for your wardrobe as they’re not only soft and comfortable thanks to the stretchy fabric, but are also super practical with the added benefit of pockets. The wide waistband ensures the shorts stay in place and the high-rise fit offers squat-proof coverage so you can feel confident no matter what activity you’re partaking in. The mid-length design is also great as it enables a seamless transition from the gym to the couch, allowing you to focus on your workout instead of worrying about your shorts riding up too far. Kendall Jenner has even been spotted rocking Meshki’s athleisure range, so you know it has the celebrity tick of approval. Key features: Squat-proof

High-rise

Wide waistband

Mid-length

Bodycon fit

Side pocket Shop Now

07 Ultimate Run Short from $68 at Lorna Jane As the name suggests, these shorts are great if you’re a runner. They’re a long-standing design that has become a crowd favourite thanks to the lightweight material, built-in under shorts, drawstring, and zip pocket. The flowy fabric moves with you, and won’t rub while you’re kicking your workout goals. Key features: Internal knickers

External drawcord

Zip pocket Shop Now

08 Premium Seamless Midi Bike Shorts $69.95 at STAX STAX has become one of the biggest and best Australian brands when it comes to activewear, and it’s not hard to see why. These shorts are comfortable and the perfect length, and you will constantly be reaching for them. The seamless fabric is what sells us the most on these, as they’re super comfy and stretchy meaning they won’t rub, irritate, or dig into you while you exercise. Key features: Midi-length

High-waist fit

Sweat-wicking fabric

Flexible ribbed waistband

Glute contouring design

Seamless fabric Shop Now

What type of shorts are best for the gym?

Obviously, it depends on your personal preference as to what style of shorts you choose to workout in, but in general, the best activewear shorts are stretchy, will wick moisture, and overall will be comfortable to wear during long periods of repetitive movement.

Ideal fabrics for activewear shorts include a blend of polyester, elastane, cotton, and spandex.

Should workout shorts be tight or loose?

Again, we all have different preferences when it comes to activewear, and often women will choose fabrics and styles that they feel suit their body shape and make them feel confident.

The most important thing to consider when choosing workout shorts is if they are comfortable, so it truly depends on if you find tight-fitting shorts or loose and flowy shorts more comfortable.

Different styles are also designed for different types of exercises, with tight shorts typically ideal for high-intensity workouts, whereas loose-fitting shorts are ideal for activities such as running and yoga.

If you had to choose, tight shorts are probably the preferred option as they offer compression which has many benefits for your muscles and joints while exercising.

In saying that, you should ensure that your activewear isn’t too tight as you need to be able to have a full range of movement with no limitations.

