The best maternity activewear brands that will support you from bump to bub and beyond

The health benefits of maintaining a healthy fitness routine throughout your pregnancy are endless.
You’ll increase blood flow, reduce swelling (YES!), boost your mood and probably even sleep better. And the benefits continue after your sweet bundle is born, as being fit has been shown to do wonders for your post-natal recovery.
However, we get it – the idea of squeezing into a pair of poorly fitting, unsupportive and uncomfortable leggings or a too-tight sports bra is a nightmare.
Considering you are pregnant for the better part of a year, investing in some high-quality activewear for your pregnancy walks or post-natal strolls with bub is a must.
Thankfully, there are endless brands on the market that offer stylish, comfortable and practical maternity activewear, and they don’t cost a full pay cheque! Read on to find our top picks available to shop right now.
THE BEST MATERNITY ACTIVEWEAR BRANDS TO SHOP
Want stylish and comfortable maternity leggings, shorts and tops that are nursing-friendly, then look no further than Emamaco! As for these leggings, the high waistband provides support to your (growing) bump, back and pelvis and they are even moisture-wicking and squat-proof to boot!
Usually $139.99, these are now a steal at just $42.
This do-it-all bodysuit is designed to flatter and support during pregnancy and then be used after bubs is born with its in-built nursing capability.
And it even retains its shape after the bump goes away after birth – amazing. You’ll love the customisable adjustable straps with easy clip release and catches, which make it both comfy and uber-practical. And it’s only $99.
Emamaco Maternity Shorts, $119.99
These maternity shorts are super cute and perfect for summer babies. And you guys – they have POCKETS! So important.
Oh and you won’t find any front seams in these shorts (buh-bye camel toe!) and the ultra soft fabric isn’t just comfy, it also means no pet hair and lint stuck to you. They’re $119.99, but mumma – treat yo’self. You deserve it.
Bonds bump milk leaks scoop crop, $44.99, David Jones
Comfortable, supportive and affordable – Bond’s Maternity range offers a range of stylish fitness essentials that make pregnant work outs a breeze.
This crop takes care of light milk leaks, making your mental load instantly lighter. Not to mention the easy-feeding clips need one hand only, so the other can hold your baby (or your much-needed coffee fix).
Wear these pieces in and out of the gym with their soft to the touch and cooling fabric that offer support and comfort. They’re made to grow with you thanks to their stretch fabrics and come in a range of silhouettes and colours to suit your style.
Get in quick, these leggings are just $20 – usually $79.99!
No need to say goodbye to your favourite activewear brand just because you are pregnant, Lorna Jane’s line of pregnancy-friendly pieces are comfortable and stylish. Their feeding tee and nursing bras will be life savers pre- and post-bub.
Right now, these leggings are just $104, marked down from $130. Get in quick!