Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr’s greatest love is her family, and even though she lives a swanky life in Malibu, all she wants is to be with her children at the end of the day.

The now 40-year-old became a mum for the first time on January 6, 2011, when she and her former husband Orlando Bloom welcomed their only son together, Flynn Christopher Blanchard Copeland Bloom.

When the couple split up a couple of years later, Miranda found herself navigating life as a single mother, and she recently shared with Marie Claire how that time in her life bonded her with Flynn.

“We created a little vegetable patch together, and we’d watch the vegetables grow,” she said. “It’s a very tranquil place, and very calming. Flynn is a very sweet boy, and he loves being in nature. It’s very good for his spirits.”

She has famously forged a loving co-parent dynamic with Orlando, who has since added a daughter to his brood with Katy Perry.

Miranda and Evan meeting in New York City (Credit: Instagram)

“We’re just really lucky,” said Miranda about their blended family. “We all like each other’s company.”

Miranda’s oasis with Flynn grew in 2015 when she started dating the CEO and co-founder of Snapchat, Evan Spiegel. On November 8, 2023, Miranda shared a photo (above) of how the fated pair met in 2014.

“On this day in 2014, fate (and @louisvuitton) brought Evan and I together at a dinner at the MOMA in NYC. The magical moment we met was captured 📸 9 years ago,” she wrote on Instagram.

They quickly became a serious couple, and a year later, they were engaged.

In 2016 they tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony, and Miranda stunned in a custom Dior wedding dress designed by the brand’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri.

The couple enjoyed life as a family of three for a couple of years before the Kora Organics founder gave birth to her first son with Evan on March 7, 2018, who they named Hart.

They wasted no time with baby number three because ten months later, she was pregnant with Myles, who arrived in 2019.

During a chat with E News, Miranda didn’t hide the struggle of two children under two.

“It’s definitely a juggling act,” she said. “When most people text me, they’re like ‘How are you?’ I send them the juggling emoji because that’s how I feel, especially with my two youngest ones, a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old, and I’m still breastfeeding my 1-year-old.”

Even though being a mum is hard work, the former Victoria’s Secret angel couldn’t be more smitten living the life she always dreamed of, especially being a mother of boys.

“I love kids, and I feel so blessed to have three healthy ones.

“I love being a mother of three boys,” she told People.

But when asked if she would have more children, she wasn’t so sure, “But I don’t know. I’m definitely loving where we’re at right now with the three of them. And I’m not sure if we will or won’t. I more so know that my husband definitely, probably, wants more, but I’m open.”

In September of 2023, Miranda took to Snapchat to announce a new addition was joining the clan.

“So excited to announce baby number 4,” she wrote. “And it’s a boy.”

As of late-February, three became four with little Pierre Kerr Spiegel.

For a glimpse inside Miranda’s life with her four boys, see the gallery below.

