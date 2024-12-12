Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr’s greatest love is her family, and even though she lives a swanky life in Malibu, all she wants is to be with her children at the end of the day.
The now 40-year-old became a mum for the first time on January 6, 2011, when she and her former husband Orlando Bloom welcomed their only son together, Flynn Christopher Blanchard Copeland Bloom.
When the couple split up a couple of years later, Miranda found herself navigating life as a single mother, and she recently shared with Marie Claire how that time in her life bonded her with Flynn.
“We created a little vegetable patch together, and we’d watch the vegetables grow,” she said. “It’s a very tranquil place, and very calming. Flynn is a very sweet boy, and he loves being in nature. It’s very good for his spirits.”
She has famously forged a loving co-parent dynamic with Orlando, who has since added a daughter to his brood with Katy Perry.
“We’re just really lucky,” said Miranda about their blended family. “We all like each other’s company.”
Miranda’s oasis with Flynn grew in 2015 when she started dating the CEO and co-founder of Snapchat, Evan Spiegel. On November 8, 2023, Miranda shared a photo (above) of how the fated pair met in 2014.
“On this day in 2014, fate (and @louisvuitton) brought Evan and I together at a dinner at the MOMA in NYC. The magical moment we met was captured 📸 9 years ago,” she wrote on Instagram.
They quickly became a serious couple, and a year later, they were engaged.
In 2016 they tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony, and Miranda stunned in a custom Dior wedding dress designed by the brand’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri.
The couple enjoyed life as a family of three for a couple of years before the Kora Organics founder gave birth to her first son with Evan on March 7, 2018, who they named Hart.
They wasted no time with baby number three because ten months later, she was pregnant with Myles, who arrived in 2019.
During a chat with E News, Miranda didn’t hide the struggle of two children under two.
“It’s definitely a juggling act,” she said. “When most people text me, they’re like ‘How are you?’ I send them the juggling emoji because that’s how I feel, especially with my two youngest ones, a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old, and I’m still breastfeeding my 1-year-old.”
Even though being a mum is hard work, the former Victoria’s Secret angel couldn’t be more smitten living the life she always dreamed of, especially being a mother of boys.
“I love kids, and I feel so blessed to have three healthy ones.
“I love being a mother of three boys,” she told People.
But when asked if she would have more children, she wasn’t so sure, “But I don’t know. I’m definitely loving where we’re at right now with the three of them. And I’m not sure if we will or won’t. I more so know that my husband definitely, probably, wants more, but I’m open.”
In September of 2023, Miranda took to Snapchat to announce a new addition was joining the clan.
“So excited to announce baby number 4,” she wrote. “And it’s a boy.”
As of late-February, three became four with little Pierre Kerr Spiegel.
For a glimpse inside Miranda’s life with her four boys, see the gallery below.
Despite Miranda relocating overseas, the supermodel returns home to Australia as often as possible as her three boys love running a muck on the farm and even hiding in the mud.
“My favourite things are just being on the farm with my family, watching the boys run around. I remember Evan was so excited about this play set that he’d organised to install at [her parents] house for the kids, a swing set and everything, and a slide and all of this,” she revealed in an interview with Vogue Magazine.
“He thought, ‘oh wow, the kids are going to love it.’ But then all they want to do is run around the farm, hide in the mud. They were literally jumping in the muddy puddles right next to the play set. And Evan was like, ‘what was I thinking?’.”
On February 28, Miranda announced the newest addition to her family arrived via Instagram. We cannot wait to meet little Pierre.
“We are overjoyed by the arrival of our little ray of sunshine, Pierre Kerr Spiegel. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our fourth son into our family,” she wrote.
“Feeling so very blessed 🙏👼🌈🌻”
Miranda shared this gorgeous video of her lying on the couch eating. Many fans were quick to point out that she looks gorgeous. One wrote, “I did not look like this in my third trimester 🧐”.
Fourth bby announcement Sept 2023
The soon-to-be mum of four took to Snapchat to share the exciting news that the Kerr-Spiegel family would be expanding.
Myles’ 3rd birthday cake
Miranda showed off the impressive cake her youngest son, Myles, had for his birthday in October 2022. “Happy 3rd Birthday to our little darling Myles 🎂💕🌈 We love you more than words can express! 🤗” she captioned the snap.
Miranda and her son Flynn
For Flynn’s 11th birthday, Miranda paid tribute to her son by penning on Instagram, “Happy 11th Birthday to my little sunshine Flynn! ☀️ You have filled my heart with joy from the very moment you were born. I’m so proud of how kind, creative and thoughtful you are. You inspire me every day 🎂💖🌈.”
Flynn’s fifth birthday
Flynn pictured opening his gifts on his fifth birthday.
Miranda Kerr and Flynn dress up for Halloween
Her littler superman!
Miranda and her children love Halloween!
Miranda and Flynn enjoying Halloween together.
Miranda Kerr
Miranda, Flynn, and a friend were having a great time dancing together at the arcade.
Miranda Kerr and her family
“The kids are my number one love, it’s just the best thing in the world, being a mum,” said the model during an Instagram Live.
Miranda and her son
“Nothing brings me more joy than being a Mother ❤️🙏🏻🤗 Happy Mothers Day to all Mothers 🌺🌻🌷,” she captioned this picture.
Miranda Kerr and Evan
Evan placed his hand lovingly on Miranda’s belly while she was pregnant with Myles.
Flynn’s letter to Miranda
Flynn made this letter for his mum at school and he adorably wrote, “My heroine is my mum because she fills me with love and she is so so nice to me.”
Miranda Kerr
Miranda and her husband have strict rules about not working on Sunday to be present with their sons.
Speaking with E News she gushed, “Sometimes I have to just stop and pinch myself because we have three healthy children, we’re both doing what we love.”