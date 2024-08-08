Work out with stylish, comfortable and affordable plus size activewear

We are claiming 2024 as the year we are focusing on getting our body moving and learning to love the art of exercise!

Time to get that blood flowing, that body moving and kick some goals. Whether it’s training for your next marathon, getting into dance class or learning how to kickbox – there is one thing you’re definitely going to need. What is this must-have item, you ask? A trusty workout ‘fit to get you through!

Considering your workout gear goes through the wringer thanks to movement, sweat and constant washing, you want to look for high-quality product that can support you through even the toughest of workouts.

If you’re looking for your next favourite brand to update your workout wardrobe with, then you have come to the right place because below we are taking a look at our favourite brands to shop for size-inclusive activewear.

The best plus-size activewear brands in Australia in 2024