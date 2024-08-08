Work out with stylish, comfortable and affordable plus size activewear

We are claiming 2024 as the year we are focusing on getting our body moving and learning to love the art of exercise!
Time to get that blood flowing, that body moving and kick some goals. Whether it’s training for your next marathon, getting into dance class or learning how to kickbox – there is one thing you’re definitely going to need. What is this must-have item, you ask? A trusty workout ‘fit to get you through!
Considering your workout gear goes through the wringer thanks to movement, sweat and constant washing, you want to look for high-quality product that can support you through even the toughest of workouts.
If you’re looking for your next favourite brand to update your workout wardrobe with, then you have come to the right place because below we are taking a look at our favourite brands to shop for size-inclusive activewear.
The best plus-size activewear brands in Australia in 2024
Want to find well-fitting, flattering and stylish activewear to inspire you to kick those fitness goals?
Look no further than Active Truth who create all of the fitness essentials in sizes up to 3XL – not to mention their must-try maternity wear that’s perfect for soon-to-be mums.
Price range: $50 to $199.99
If you’re wanting embrace sustainable shopping this year, then look to dk active which create Australian-made, sustainable activewear with diversity and inclusivity at the core of the brand.
Price range: $37.45 to $149.95
If there’s anything that Reebok know it’s activewear! The global sports brand creates high-performing pieces in sizes up to 2XL and their highly sought-after collaborations are ones to watch.
Price range: $35 to $160
Looking for high-quality, fashion-forward activewear? Cult Aussie label Aje’s activewear line Aje Athletica is your next go-to with sizes up to AU 18.
Price range: $35 to $155
The homegrown activewear label that’s blown up social media, Stax creates classic workout gear to suit any fitness style and size, with pieces going up to a size 4XL.
Price range: $27.97 to $159.95
It’s hard to think of activewear without thinking of Lorna Jane and their high-quality yet stylish pieces that are essentials for your workout wardrobe. With sizes going up to a XXL and in a range of colourways, styles and collections, we promise you’ll find something you’ll love.
Price range: $60 to $262.50
Cotton On Body has long been a staple in the Australian fashion industry and their Curve line offers a range of size-inclusive activewear ranging from XL to 5XL.
Price range: $10 to $79.99
P.E Nation has burst into the industry to present stylish, edgy and fun-to-wear activewear that makes us actually want to hit the gym. With sizes up to XXXL, the company offers bold options for the plus-size woman who wants to level up her activewear.
Price range: $49 to $499