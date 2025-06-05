The best pilates equipment to bring the studio experience home

We can all admit that leaving the house to exercise can seem like one of the hardest parts of our day, but what if we cancelled that part out, and all you had to do was hop out of bed?

Bringing the Pilates studio experience into your home is simple, and whilst many of us won’t be able to find the space for a reformer bed, using smaller pieces of equipment will still help you transform your body.

Whether you’re a seasoned practitioner or just beginning your Pilates journey, FitBoutique offers a range of equipment designed to help you achieve your fitness goals from the comfort of your own space.

You can transform any room into a personal Pilates studio, making it easier to stay consistent with your workouts and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Scroll on for our favourite picks from the collection…

01 Onyx Fold Reformer from $2,449 (was $3,899) at FitBoutique The Onyx Fold Reformer by FitBoutique is a foldable Pilates reformer machine designed to bring studio-quality workouts into your home. Crafted with high-grade materials, it has a sleek design that looks great in any space. Its foldable feature ensures easy storage, making it ideal for those with limited space. Sizes: Dimensions: 248cm x 68cm x 28cm Key features: 5-year warranty

Includes jump board and box

Adjustable headrest with three settings

Includes 6 commercial-grade springs: 2x heavy, 2x medium, and 2x light

Rolls away and can be folded in half SHOP NOW

02 Ankle and Wrist Weights from $79 (was $89) at FitBoutique These ankle and wrist weights are versatile for your workout, whilst adding that bit of extra challenge to your pilates session. Designed to add resistance to your workout, they are both stylish and comfortable. Colours: Red, black, white, nude, green Key features: High-quality

Weighted bangles

One pair SHOP NOW

03 Booty Bands Set from $29 (was $89) at FitBoutique The FitBoutique Glute Bands Set helps tone your glutes, hips, and thighs with durable, non-slip fabric resistance—perfect for home or on-the-go workouts. Key features: Three fabric booty resistance bands (light, medium, hard)

Proven exercise guide

Portable carrying case SHOP NOW

04 Hip Thrust Machine from $499 at FitBoutique The FitBoutique Hip Thrust Machine is a compact and portable, plus a great way to target and strengthen your glutes at home. Designed for convenience, its portable nature allows you to perform hip thrusts and other lower-body exercises without the need for bulky gym equipment. Key features: Laser targets glutes workout

At-home gym

Collapsible – easy to store SHOP NOW

05 Yoga Mat from $80 (was $149) at FitBoutique The FitBoutique Premium Yoga Mat offers a luxurious and stable surface for your yoga and Pilates sessions. Its non-slip PU leather finish ensures excellent grip, while the mat’s durability makes it suitable for both home and studio use. Colours: Black, olive, dark brown Key features: Made from natural, non-toxic, and eco-friendly materials

Skin-friendly with low odor

Delivers excellent grip in both dry and wet conditions SHOP NOW

