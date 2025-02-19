Sometimes, looking and feeling good is the key to a killer workout. Plus, who doesn’t love cute activewear?!
If your wardrobe is in need of a refresh or even just a few more pieces, there’s never been a better time to invest in some good quality activewear as Active Truth’s annual warehouse sale is on now!
Not only are some of Active Truth’s best-sellers discounted by up to 80% off, prices also start from just $10.
They’re also offering free shipping on orders over $150, and a gift with purchase on all orders over $200.
The sale runs from Tuesday 18 February to Sunday 2 March 2025 – so what are you waiting for? Here are our top picks.
01
Smart Pocket Move 7/8 Length Legging
$50 (usually $130) at Active Truth
Sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL
Colours: Black, Navy, Wine, Forest Night, Cobalt Blue
Materials: Polyester, Elastane
Key features:
- 360-degree stretch
- Moisture-wicking
- UV protection rating from 50+
- Anti-chafe fabric
- Zero transparency
- Squat proof
02
Utility Move Adjustable Bra
$50 (usually $150) at Active Truth
Sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL
Colours: Wine, Black, Navy, Forest Night, Cobalt Blue
Materials: Polyester, Elastane
Key features:
- 360 adjustability with underbust band and straps
- No-budge internal ribbed elastic
- Medium to high support
- Allows for full range of movement with shoulder blade clearance
- 360 degree stretch
- Breathable and moisture wicking
- UV protection rating 50+
03
Sports Long Sleeve Zip Top
$50 (usually $150) at Active Truth
Sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL
Colours: Black
Materials: Polyester, Elastane
Key features:
- Slim fit
- High neck stand collar
- Brushed fleece interior
- Locking front zip with neck zip guard
- Secure front pockets with zips
- Thumb holes
- Athletic style lines
- Back neck tape
- Subtle tonal logo on hip
04
Pace Performance V-Neck T-Shirt
$20 (usually $90) at Active Truth
Sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL
Colours: Black, Cobalt Blue, Kelly Green
Materials: Polyester, Elastane
Key features:
- V neck
- Lightly perforated performance fabric for breathability
- Straight hemline
- Moisture-wicking
05
Smart Pocket Move Bike Short
$20 (usually $120) at Active Truth
Sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL
Colours: Cobalt Blue, Black, Kelly Green
Materials: Polyester, Elastane
Key features:
- 360-degree stretch
- Moisture-wicking
- UV protection rating 50+
- Anti-chafe fabric
- Zero transparency
- Squat-proof