Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Shopping Fashion

On the hunt for some new activewear? Active Truth’s annual warehouse sale is on now

You won’t want to miss this.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Journalist

Sometimes, looking and feeling good is the key to a killer workout. Plus, who doesn’t love cute activewear?!

Advertisement

If your wardrobe is in need of a refresh or even just a few more pieces, there’s never been a better time to invest in some good quality activewear as Active Truth’s annual warehouse sale is on now! 

Not only are some of Active Truth’s best-sellers discounted by up to 80% off, prices also start from just $10.

They’re also offering free shipping on orders over $150, and a gift with purchase on all orders over $200.

The sale runs from Tuesday 18 February to Sunday 2 March 2025 – so what are you waiting for? Here are our top picks.

Advertisement

01

Smart Pocket Move 7/8 Length Legging

$50 (usually $130) at Active Truth

Sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL

Colours: Black, Navy, Wine, Forest Night, Cobalt Blue

Materials: Polyester, Elastane

Key features:

  • 360-degree stretch
  • Moisture-wicking
  • UV protection rating from 50+
  • Anti-chafe fabric
  • Zero transparency
  • Squat proof
SHOP NOW

02

Utility Move Adjustable Bra

$50 (usually $150) at Active Truth

Sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL

Colours: Wine, Black, Navy, Forest Night, Cobalt Blue

Materials: Polyester, Elastane

Key features:

  • 360 adjustability with underbust band and straps
  • No-budge internal ribbed elastic
  • Medium to high support
  • Allows for full range of movement with shoulder blade clearance
  • 360 degree stretch
  • Breathable and moisture wicking
  • UV protection rating 50+
SHOP NOW

03

Sports Long Sleeve Zip Top

$50 (usually $150) at Active Truth

Sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL

Colours: Black

Materials: Polyester, Elastane

Key features:

  • Slim fit
  • High neck stand collar
  • Brushed fleece interior
  • Locking front zip with neck zip guard
  • Secure front pockets with zips
  • Thumb holes
  • Athletic style lines
  • Back neck tape
  • Subtle tonal logo on hip
SHOP NOW

04

Pace Performance V-Neck T-Shirt

$20 (usually $90) at Active Truth

Sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL

Colours: Black, Cobalt Blue, Kelly Green

Materials: Polyester, Elastane

Key features:

  • V neck
  • Lightly perforated performance fabric for breathability
  • Straight hemline
  • Moisture-wicking
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

05

Smart Pocket Move Bike Short

$20 (usually $120) at Active Truth

Sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL

Colours: Cobalt Blue, Black, Kelly Green

Materials: Polyester, Elastane

Key features:

  • 360-degree stretch
  • Moisture-wicking
  • UV protection rating 50+
  • Anti-chafe fabric
  • Zero transparency
  • Squat-proof
SHOP NOW
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Journalist Charlotte Knoke Digital Content Producer

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement