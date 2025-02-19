Sometimes, looking and feeling good is the key to a killer workout. Plus, who doesn’t love cute activewear?!

If your wardrobe is in need of a refresh or even just a few more pieces, there’s never been a better time to invest in some good quality activewear as Active Truth’s annual warehouse sale is on now!

Not only are some of Active Truth’s best-sellers discounted by up to 80% off, prices also start from just $10.

They’re also offering free shipping on orders over $150, and a gift with purchase on all orders over $200.

The sale runs from Tuesday 18 February to Sunday 2 March 2025 – so what are you waiting for? Here are our top picks.

01 Smart Pocket Move 7/8 Length Legging $50 (usually $130) at Active Truth Sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL Colours: Black, Navy, Wine, Forest Night, Cobalt Blue Materials: Polyester, Elastane Key features: 360-degree stretch

Moisture-wicking

UV protection rating from 50+

Anti-chafe fabric

Zero transparency

Zero transparency

Squat proof

02 Utility Move Adjustable Bra $50 (usually $150) at Active Truth Sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL Colours: Wine, Black, Navy, Forest Night, Cobalt Blue Materials: Polyester, Elastane Key features: 360 adjustability with underbust band and straps

No-budge internal ribbed elastic

Medium to high support

Allows for full range of movement with shoulder blade clearance

360 degree stretch

Breathable and moisture wicking

UV protection rating 50+

03 Sports Long Sleeve Zip Top $50 (usually $150) at Active Truth Sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL Colours: Black Materials: Polyester, Elastane Key features: Slim fit

High neck stand collar

Brushed fleece interior

Locking front zip with neck zip guard

Secure front pockets with zips

Thumb holes

Athletic style lines

Back neck tape

Back neck tape

Subtle tonal logo on hip

04 Pace Performance V-Neck T-Shirt $20 (usually $90) at Active Truth Sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL Colours: Black, Cobalt Blue, Kelly Green Materials: Polyester, Elastane Key features: V neck

Lightly perforated performance fabric for breathability

Straight hemline

Straight hemline

Moisture-wicking

05 Smart Pocket Move Bike Short $20 (usually $120) at Active Truth Sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL Colours: Cobalt Blue, Black, Kelly Green Materials: Polyester, Elastane Key features: 360-degree stretch

Moisture-wicking

UV protection rating 50+

Anti-chafe fabric

Zero transparency

Zero transparency

Squat-proof

