We’re constantly bombarded with the latest trends, cores and aesthetics whether it be the popular ‘Quiet Luxury’ aesthetic or the constant hum of the ’90s to ‘Cowboy-core’, ‘Adidas-mania’ and now ‘Cardigan-core’. It’s confusing to say the least and finding your own personal style can be that much more complicated with the incessant interruption of the latest ‘core’ TikTok is feeding us. However what if we were to tell you that the answer to your style woes could be written in the stars?

No matter if you’re a fiery spirit, intuitive soul, inquisitive mind, or grounded creative, keep scrolling to find out what trends to try according to your zodiac sign. You’ll be surprised at how it can help find your personal style, try something new or help decipher the latest style trends.

Aries:

Lively Aries will suit this season’s hottest colour trend, red, to a tee. Try a colour pop in your accessories or go all out in a crimson ensemble to satisfy their inner trailblazer.

&Me Women’s Side Stripe Pants, $30 at Big W

Zara Fitted Waistcoat, $79.95 at Zara

Sportsgirl Zodiac Constellation Necklace, $19.95 at Sportsgirl

Cancer:

Sentimental Cancerians can tap into their softer side with this season’s sheer trend. Stick to Cancer’s ethereal nature with whites, neutrals, and delicate jewels.

Arms Of Eve Zodiac Tag, $89 at Arms Of Eve

Lioness Tidal Midi Skirt, $79 at Glue Store

&Me Batwing Crop Eyelash Jumper, $25 at Big W

Gemini:

What suits the playful imagination and love for attention better than maximalism? Mix prints, textures, and shapes. Try an oversized jacket over silky bottoms or perhaps a touch of sequins.

All About Eve Tilly Leopard Jacket, $159.95 at The Iconic

Casetify Zodiac Phone Case, from $99 at Casetify

H&M Sequin Skirt, $49.95 at Casetify

Taurus:

Taurus loves comfort and the finer things. High-rise, masculine trousers are a perfect base. Style them for work with a high-neck top and chic loafers. Blue is a must in your ensemble!

All About Eve Kylie Off The Shoulder Top, $38.95 at Myer

Sportsgirl Zodiac Hair Claw, $12.95 at Sportsgirl

Zara Pleated Trousers, $59.95 at Zara

Capricorn:

Power dressing is no new concept to Capricorns, and this season they are taking on the classic masculine suiting. Strong and bold, Capricorns know their style and are here to play the long game when it comes to trends. Something with longevity, like tailoring, will always be in their repertoire.

Rosalie Burns x Jag Boyfriend Blazer, $270 at Jag

Rosalie Burns x Jag Double Pleat Pant, $180 at Jag

Billini Selah Heels, $89.95 at Billini

Leo:

Match Leo’s charm and strength with statement-making fashion choices like metallics. Command attention with head-to-toe shimmer or choose the more subtle route with metallic accessories. Glamour is their middle name!

M.N.G Xeni pants, $129.95 at The Iconic

Betts Willow High Heel Stiletto Mules, $119.99 at Betts

17 Sundays Cat Tee, $79.95 at The Iconic

Virgo:

This organized and efficient star likes to put things in neutral. Never playing it safe, but rather smart with uniform-like pieces. So for the Virgos out there, try the trending utility look, with a cropped trench coat as a key feature.

Uniqlo Jersey Barrel Leg Pants, $59.90 at Uniqlo

Sussan Faux Leather Cropped Trench Jacket, $129.95 at Sussan

Charles & Keith Calla Tote Bag, $159 at Charles & Keith

Aquarius:

Always up for trying a trend, those born under Aquarius love a unique find, casual looks, and having fun with their style. All things considered, the Western trend would be a great match. Oversized leather jackets and cowboy boots will be their new favourite, if not already.

Meshki Loretta Denim Maxi Skirt, $139 at Meshki

Supre Hailey Faux Suede Jacket, $90 Supre

Rubi Dylan Western Calf Boot, $89.99 at Cotton On

Libra:

Forever stylish Libras have mastered the off-duty weekend attire. Casual shirts, straight-leg jeans, and trench coats are in their capsule wardrobe, yet new trends like the dad loafer and rugby shirt are right up their alley.

Levis Women’s Leda Rugby Shirt, $79.95 at Levis

Novo Eveeta Choc suede loafers $79.95 at Novo

Nude Lucy Organic Relaxed Leg Jean, $150 at Nude Lucy

Pisces:

Romantic and creative Pisces can lean into their feminine side with flowing silhouettes and floral motifs. The boho resurgence really plays to this water sign’s energy with its whimsical detailing in soft blouses and suede accessories.

Francesca Petite Zodiac Necklace, $178 at Francesca

Nakedvice The Renee Olive Bag $219.95 The Iconic

H&M Flounce Dress, $99.99 at H&M

Sagittarius:

Combining style and comfort is Saggi’s mantra, hence why athleisure fits so perfectly into their everyday looks. They’re always up for an adventure, so a trending sneaker and sporty details are a must!

Next Black Slinky Wide Leg Side Stripe Trousers, $69 at Next

New Balance 9060 Sneakers, $230 at New Balance

Lorna Jane Original Sport Washed Vintage T-shirt, $95 at Lorna Jane

Scorpio:

This mysterious sign never shies away from daring trends. This season’s mesh moments and viral burgundy accessories match their intensity, boldness, and passion. Add sultry eyes and hair to complete the look.

Dazie Clover Sling Back, $69.99 at The Iconic

Sheike Tornado Mesh Dress Print, $169 At Sheike

Country Road Enamel Drop Earring, $49.95 at Country Road

