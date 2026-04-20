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Cheap Mother’s Day gift ideas that don’t look cheap at all

Be ready to become your mum's favourite child...
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Profile picture of Alix Nicholson Senior Lifestyle Content Producer
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Mother’s Day 2026 lands on Sunday, May 10 and if you’re not already shopping for the perfect pressie, it’s definitely time to get cracking!

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Why the rush? Well, it’ll roll around fast (these things always do), and you don’t want to be left picking up a bunch of dodgy servo flowers and a sub-par card on the way to Mum’s place, right?

Right!

But just because approximately everyone is on a budget these days, that doesn’t mean your Mother’s Day gift has to look cheap.

Here, I’ve found the best Mother’s Day presents for every type of mum – and every single one is under $60. There are even a couple for $6 that look *way* more expensive, if I do say so myself.

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Don’t believe me? Get scrolling to see the very best Mother’s Day gifts that are totally budget-friendly, but look spenny as heck.

Happy shopping!

What are the best affordable Mother’s Day gifts for 2026?

Photo: Country Road

01

Country Road earrings

$59.95 from Country Road

It doesn’t get much more classic than pearl earrings. These are simple enough to wear day-to-day, but that extra detailing makes them perfect for evenings out too.

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Photo: Sussan

02

Sussan flannelette pyjamas

$59.95 from Sussan

If evenings out aren’t as enticing as evenings in (can relate!), a set of cosy, comfy PJs is the perfect pick. Plus, checks are a hot trend right now.

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Photo: Big W

03

Openook cup & saucer

$9 from Big W

If the mum in your life loves a cuppa (same!), this sweet cup and saucer set is a guaranteed winner… and it comes in at under 10 bucks.

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Photo: Ecoya

04

Ecoya The Mini Duo Guava & Lychee Sorbet

$49.95 from Oz Hair and Beauty

You might not be in a position to whisk Mum off for a tropical holiday, but her home can smell like summer with this set.

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Photo: Kmart

05

Kmart coat

$59 from Kmart

I have this coat and can confirm: it’s snuggly and stylish, and your mum is going to love it too.

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Photo: L’Occitane

06

L’Occitane Floral Hand Cream Trio

$49 from L’Occitane

Because who doesn’t want soft, silky, sweet-smelling hands?

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Photo: Big W

06

Openook trinket dish

$6 from Big W

Nope, that’s not a typo. This dish is only $6, and perfect for holding jewellery, keys, lollies, you name it!

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Photo: Endota

07

Endota gift card

From $25 from Endota

There’s nothing better than a bit of pampering, and with spas around the country, Endota is the perfect spot for any mum in need of some me time.

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Photo: Linen House

08

Linen House robe

From $53.99 from Linen House

So lush! So cosy! This is the ultimate luxurious plush robe, and it comes in a whole range of fun colourways.

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Photo: Target

09

Anko Home Retreat Oakwood Vanilla Bean Tonka Room Spray

$6.50 from Target

Creamy, rich and lush, this gourmand room spritz will make Mum’s house smell ~delish~ at all times.

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Photo: Country Road

10

Country Road zip-around wallet

$49.95 each from Country Road

Chic, classic, and available in a variety of colours. My pick? The burgundy snake skin effect, for sure!

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Photo: Linen House

11

Linen House vase

$12.99 from The Iconic

A stylish vase never goes astray – and at $13, you could even still swing those servo blooms so she has something to put in it!

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Photo: T2

12

T2 French Earl Grey Blossoms Tin

$18 from T2

These clever tea ‘blossoms’ will turn Mum’s morning cuppa into a magical moment. The florals literally bloom, unfurling as the tea steeps – pair it with a glass teapot for a beautiful brew.

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Photo: Clinique

13

Clinique Hydration Heroes Mini Kit

$45 from The Iconic

Mature skin tends to be on the dry side, so a moisture-boosting set from cult beauty brand Clinique is bound to be appreciated.

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Photo: MoveActive

14

MoveActive grippy socks

$22.95 from MoveActive

‘Girl Dinner’ grippy socks for a Pilates mum? Say less! ‘Pasta Lover’ is my pick, but I’m also adding ‘French Fries‘ and ‘Espresso Martini‘ to cart. Er, for my mum… obvs.

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Photo: Sussan

15

Sussan bag

$39.95 from Sussan

I’m a sucker for a new bag, and this small leather-look cross-body would be a perfect addition to my your mum’s collection.

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Photo: Synxbody

16

SynxPedi Heel Care Duo for Cracked and Dry Heels

$46.78 from Synxbody

I know, I know, this doesn’t seem sexy, but neither are dry, cracked heels. And as someone who has (and loves) both these footsy faves, I bet your mum will too.

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Profile picture of Alix Nicholson
Senior Lifestyle Content Producer Alix Nicholson Senior Lifestyle Content Producer

Alix is the Senior Lifestyle Content Producer for Take 5 & That's Life. Budget beauty and fashion buys are her love language — the only thing she adores more is sharing her fab finds (because we don't gate-keep here!). Previously, Alix has worked at Who, OK!, Cosmopolitan, Mamamia, and a whole bunch more Australian titles. When she's not digging up affordable style finds and beauty bargains, she's obsessed with travelling and hanging out with her dog.

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