Cheap Mother’s Day gift ideas that don’t look cheap at all

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Mother’s Day 2026 lands on Sunday, May 10 and if you’re not already shopping for the perfect pressie, it’s definitely time to get cracking!

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Why the rush? Well, it’ll roll around fast (these things always do), and you don’t want to be left picking up a bunch of dodgy servo flowers and a sub-par card on the way to Mum’s place, right?

Right!

But just because approximately everyone is on a budget these days, that doesn’t mean your Mother’s Day gift has to look cheap.

Here, I’ve found the best Mother’s Day presents for every type of mum – and every single one is under $60. There are even a couple for $6 that look *way* more expensive, if I do say so myself.

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Don’t believe me? Get scrolling to see the very best Mother’s Day gifts that are totally budget-friendly, but look spenny as heck.

Happy shopping!

What are the best affordable Mother’s Day gifts for 2026?

Photo: Country Road 01 Country Road earrings $59.95 from Country Road It doesn’t get much more classic than pearl earrings. These are simple enough to wear day-to-day, but that extra detailing makes them perfect for evenings out too. Shop Now

Photo: Sussan 02 Sussan flannelette pyjamas $59.95 from Sussan If evenings out aren’t as enticing as evenings in (can relate!), a set of cosy, comfy PJs is the perfect pick. Plus, checks are a hot trend right now. Shop Now

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Photo: Big W 03 Openook cup & saucer $9 from Big W If the mum in your life loves a cuppa (same!), this sweet cup and saucer set is a guaranteed winner… and it comes in at under 10 bucks. Shop Now

Photo: Ecoya 04 Ecoya The Mini Duo Guava & Lychee Sorbet $49.95 from Oz Hair and Beauty You might not be in a position to whisk Mum off for a tropical holiday, but her home can smell like summer with this set. Shop Now

Photo: Kmart 05 Kmart coat $59 from Kmart I have this coat and can confirm: it’s snuggly and stylish, and your mum is going to love it too. Shop Now

Photo: L’Occitane 06 L’Occitane Floral Hand Cream Trio $49 from L’Occitane Because who doesn’t want soft, silky, sweet-smelling hands? Shop Now

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Photo: Big W 06 Openook trinket dish $6 from Big W Nope, that’s not a typo. This dish is only $6, and perfect for holding jewellery, keys, lollies, you name it! Shop Now

Photo: Endota 07 Endota gift card From $25 from Endota There’s nothing better than a bit of pampering, and with spas around the country, Endota is the perfect spot for any mum in need of some me time. Shop Now

Photo: Linen House 08 Linen House robe From $53.99 from Linen House So lush! So cosy! This is the ultimate luxurious plush robe, and it comes in a whole range of fun colourways. Shop Now

Photo: Target 09 Anko Home Retreat Oakwood Vanilla Bean Tonka Room Spray $6.50 from Target Creamy, rich and lush, this gourmand room spritz will make Mum’s house smell ~delish~ at all times. Shop Now

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Photo: Country Road 10 Country Road zip-around wallet $49.95 each from Country Road Chic, classic, and available in a variety of colours. My pick? The burgundy snake skin effect, for sure! Shop Now

Photo: Linen House 11 Linen House vase $12.99 from The Iconic A stylish vase never goes astray – and at $13, you could even still swing those servo blooms so she has something to put in it! Shop Now

Photo: T2 12 T2 French Earl Grey Blossoms Tin $18 from T2 These clever tea ‘blossoms’ will turn Mum’s morning cuppa into a magical moment. The florals literally bloom, unfurling as the tea steeps – pair it with a glass teapot for a beautiful brew. Shop Now

Photo: Clinique 13 Clinique Hydration Heroes Mini Kit $45 from The Iconic Mature skin tends to be on the dry side, so a moisture-boosting set from cult beauty brand Clinique is bound to be appreciated. Shop Now

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Photo: MoveActive 14 MoveActive grippy socks $22.95 from MoveActive ‘Girl Dinner’ grippy socks for a Pilates mum? Say less! ‘Pasta Lover’ is my pick, but I’m also adding ‘French Fries‘ and ‘Espresso Martini‘ to cart. Er, for my mum… obvs. Shop Now

Photo: Sussan 15 Sussan bag $39.95 from Sussan I’m a sucker for a new bag, and this small leather-look cross-body would be a perfect addition to my your mum’s collection. Shop Now

Photo: Synxbody 16 SynxPedi Heel Care Duo for Cracked and Dry Heels $46.78 from Synxbody I know, I know, this doesn’t seem sexy, but neither are dry, cracked heels. And as someone who has (and loves) both these footsy faves, I bet your mum will too. Shop Now

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