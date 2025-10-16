EXCLUSIVE: Sad Keith Urban in hiding following divorce from Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban has been noticeably absent from the public eye lately, raising questions among fans and industry insiders.

Sources close to the country superstar reveal that Keith is currently in hiding, avoiding the press as he navigates the difficult aftermath of his recent divorce.

“Things are just too awkward right now and Keith just doesn’t have the confidence to face all the press,” an insider told Woman’s Day. “He’s got paps hunting him down and he’s no longer taking direct calls.”

This retreat from the spotlight comes as Keith was slated to appear at the red carpet premiere of The Road, a new reality competition series he is involved with.

But despite the excitement surrounding the show’s launch, Keith decided to skip the premiere event held 15 October on the rooftop of Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Bar in Nashville.

“He’s annoyed to have missed this but part of him is embarrassed to show his face on a red carpet until things settle down with his divorce,” our source explains. “The last thing he needs is to overshadow his new show with all his personal issues.”

Keith is said to be particularly sensitive to how the media is framing the situation, aware that public perception could paint him in a negative light.

“He knows he’s being painted as the bad guy and he doesn’t want that to be the focus of The Road – he owes that to the contestants and crew,” our insider adds.

The Road follows twelve aspiring musicians competing for a $250,000 prize, a record label contract, and the chance to perform at the iconic Stagecoach Music Festival.

Contestants travel cross-country, opening for Keith Urban at smaller venues, while chasing their dreams. The show has already garnered buzz, with hosts and mentors like Gretchen Wilson and Blake Shelton adding star power to the series.

