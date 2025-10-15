Keith Urban’s guitarist hints at relationship with the country music star in new song

Maggie Baugh fans are convinced the guitarist is in a relationship with Keith Urban after listening to her new song.

The 25-year-old, who is also a guitarist for 57-year-old Keith, posted a snippet of her new song ‘The Devil Win’ on social media this week, and the lyrics have fans convinced she’s dating the veteran country music star.

“I don’t know what the hell I believe in, I don’t know how to heal my soul, or how to fight this feeling, it’s a damn good place to go,” the lyrics, which Maggie wrote herself, read.

“No matter how close I get to the burning edge, tempting as it is, I won’t let the Devil win.”

Romance rumours between the pair began swirling after it was revealed that Nicole Kidman had filed for divorce from Keith at the end of September.

After news of the split broke, footage of Keith and Maggie’s onstage interactions resurfaced, with many claiming it looked like the pair had more than a professional relationship.

Maggie and Keith first met in 2024. Credit: Getty.

One clip, for instance, shows the ‘You’ll Think Of Me’ singer pointing at his 25-year-old guitarist and singing the lyrics “I was born to love you” while on stage in Las Vegas.

And during a show in Chicago, he was caught changing the lyrics in the song he wrote for Nicole from “When they’re tryna get to you, baby, I’ll be the fighter” to “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player”.

The pair first met in 2024 when Keith asked Maggie to perform with him on stage during the CMT Music Awards.

She soon joined his band and later told Pittsburgh Music Magazine Keith was a “musical encyclopedia”.

“Working with Keith was like going to rock star school,” she said.

Nicole and Keith’s split was first revealed by PEOPLE magazine at the end of September.

The couple’s daughters supported Nicole during her first public appearance after the split was revealed. Credit: Getty.

Sources close to their inner camp previously told Woman’s Day it was Keith’s decision to end the marriage and Nicole was completely blindsided by the news.

“She has so many questions and not enough answers and she’s seeking a face-to-face with Keith in Nashville,” spilled our insider.

“She’s completely confused and can’t believe this person, this very special confidante, has not only gone AWOL in her life, but has been hiding secrets from her.”

The source added, “He’s only communicating through his lawyer and it’s led to frustration and a sense of betrayal.”

While Nicole is apparently still searching for answers, our insider says the Big Little Lies’ A-list pals are planning a “divorce party” for her.

“Everyone from Reese Witherspoon to Sandra Bullock is ready to send out invites and order ‘freedom’ banners and ‘Ex-Files‘ pinatas,” our in-the-know source spilled.

“They want her to get excited about her future again, and celebrating the end of something old and the start of something new – in a room full of hot men – it’s exactly what she needs.”

