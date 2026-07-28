‘Dial it back’: Lleyton Hewitt’s concerns over ‘rebellious’ daughter Mia’s whirlwind romance

For Lleyton and Bec Hewitt, watching their kids grow up was always going to bring new challenges as they navigate life in the spotlight.

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But while Lleyton has been busy hitting the tennis circuit with 17-year-old son Cruz, sources reveal that watching his 20-year-old daughter Mia’s life play out on social media has left the father of three feeling protective.

As the family rallied around Cruz as he competed in Wimbledon this year, there was one major player missing – and that was his older sister Mia, who was enjoying a Europe summer with friends instead.

Sources tell Woman’s Day the budding musician spends the least amount of time at the family home and instead is chasing her music dreams and travelling the globe with her musician partner, Vanda.

“She’s fiercely independent, loves to push boundaries and, unlike her siblings, has always had a rebellious streak,” one insider claims.

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Mia Hewitt and her boyfriend, Vanda. (Credit: Instagram)

While Lleyton and Bec rely on social media to keep tabs on their jet-setting daughter, sources reveal that some of Mia and Vanda’s loved-up online posts have left her protective dad feeling a little uneasy.

“He understands they’re both musicians and that’s part of their world, but he’d be happier if they dialled it back,” the insider shares. “From his perspective, it’s all a little over the top.”

The couple have gently tried to guide Mia against rushing into the next stage of her romance, urging her not to race toward an engagement or trip down the aisle. However, their headstrong daughter was quick to point out the elephant in the room: Lleyton and Bec were young when they tied the knot, too!

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Bec and Lleyton Hewitt, pictured in 2005 at the TV Week Logie Awards. (Credit: Getty)

A source tells Woman’s Day, the Hewitt’s have found themselves in a “classic parenting dilemma” and one that leaves Lleyton treading carefully, especially given he and Bec tied the knot at the ages of 24 and 22.

“Deep down, Lleyton knows Mia doesn’t tell him everything. When it comes to relationships and matters of the heart, she’s much more likely to confide in Bec,” our insider says. “Even so, while Mia was travelling through Paris, a part of him was bracing for the phone call: ‘Dad… I’m engaged!'”

While the madly-in-love youngsters haven’t announced any future marriage plans, Lleyton and Bec are said to be preparing for the day when the relationship does go to the next level.

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“Lleyton isn’t Vanda’s biggest fan, but he also knows that pushing back too hard could push Mia away,” the source alleges. “If Vanda does become part of the family, Lleyton understands he’ll have to put his reservations aside for the sake of his relationship with his daughter. It may not be what he hoped for, but Mia’s happiness matters more.”

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