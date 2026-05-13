‘Clearly made up her mind’: Photo detail ignites Hewitt marriage speculation

Dressed in billowing white with a ring glittering on her left hand, Bec and Lleyton Hewitt’s eldest daughter Mia beamed alongside her bandmate.

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The 20-year-old singer was one of a slew of celebrities to rock up to Australian Fashion Week on May 11 to attend the Carla Zampatti show with her bestie and fellow Father’s Favourite musician Chèrise Combrink.

The duo certainly made an entrance – with Chèrise dressed in a white gown and the pair taking to Instagram to declare they were “giving bride and groom” for the show.

Mia flashed a sparkler and her mate Chèrise declared they were giving “bride and groom” energy at the Carla Zampatti show. (Credit: Matrix/Instagram/miahewitt29)

But behind the scenes, there are rumours that Mia may be heading down the aisle in real life – to her rocker boyfriend of two years Vanda Erich.

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The couple have appeared more loved up than ever in recent snaps shared by Mia to her Instagram page – passionately kissing in one black and white image from May 4.

“Mia has clearly made up her mind Vanda is the one!” an insider tells Woman’s Day, adding that she has been “dropping hints” about marriage for a while, including by posting a photo of her and the Liquid Zoo frontman kissing in front of a vintage wedding car late last year.

“She’s now posted another teaser with a ring on the ring finger,” the source went on, explaining that “no one is confirming if in fact they’ve tied the knot or quietly announced their engagement”.

Mia has shared loved-up snaps of her and Vanda to Instagram. (Credit: Instagram/miahewitt29)

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The insider points to Mia’s love of legendary musician Nancy Sinatra as a further sign she may be set to walk down the aisle young. Sinatra famously first married when she was aged just 20 – the same age as Mia is now.

“Add to that the fact that her own parents Lleyton and Bec were only 25 and 22 when they tied the knot – and Mia has seen what an amazing marriage they’ve had and what great role models they’ve been to her,” the source goes on.

“Mia also loves the fact that if she is seen wearing a wedding ring she knows that it’s going to get everyone talking – and that’s exactly why she does it!”

Lleyton is said to be protective of his eldest child. (Credit: Getty)

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While Mia may be angling to start a new chapter with her rocker beau, Woman’s Day previously reported how her dad has some reservations about their rock n’ roll lifestyle.

“Lleyton is just like any dad out there and is super protective, especially of his girls. He is very much serving up the tough dad act right now,” a source revealed in 2025.

“He wants Mia to be happy but he thinks she’s still too young to be getting into any kind of serious relationship.”

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