Erin McNaught announces exciting personal news after son’s brain tumour diagnosis

After one of the hardest years of her life, Erin McNaught has something beautiful to celebrate.

Advertisement

The Australian actress and model is engaged to her partner, music producer Stasi Kotaras – better known as Stace Cadet – after he popped the question on Mother’s Day.

The proposal, made with her three sons by their side, sent the internet into a frenzy of well-wishes, with fans and fellow celebrities flooding the comments with messages of love and congratulations.

“With our three beautiful boys by our sides, Stasi asked me to be his wife and I couldn’t be any happier,” Erin wrote on social media. “I said yes, obvs. I love you infinitely. Beyond excited for our future adventures, whatever they may bring.”

Advertisement

It’s a big milestone that feels even more significant given what the family has been through to get here.

Baby Obi. (Credit: @mcnaughty on Instagram)

In October 2024, Erin and Stasi delivered heartbreaking news to their followers. Their baby son Obi, just nine months old at the time, had been diagnosed with a large brain tumour on the right side of his brain.

Doctors discovered the mass after the couple noticed a rapid and frightening decline – Obi was struggling to eat, having trouble sleeping, and had begun holding his head unusually straight, a subtle but telling sign that something was wrong.

Advertisement

The diagnosis blindsided them. “We are absolutely shattered and the last few days have been our hardest days,” Erin wrote openly and honestly to her followers at the time. “We have a long and difficult road ahead of us but are so lucky to have our family and friends’ support,” she said.

Erin and her ex, Example. (Credit: Getty)

Erin and Stasi have been together since 2023, and Obi is their first child together. Erin also has two older sons from her previous marriage to British rapper Example.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.