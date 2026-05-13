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Erin McNaught announces exciting personal news after son’s brain tumour diagnosis

“I couldn’t be any happier.”
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After one of the hardest years of her life, Erin McNaught has something beautiful to celebrate.

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The Australian actress and model is engaged to her partner, music producer Stasi Kotaras – better known as Stace Cadet – after he popped the question on Mother’s Day. 

The proposal, made with her three sons by their side, sent the internet into a frenzy of well-wishes, with fans and fellow celebrities flooding the comments with messages of love and congratulations.

“With our three beautiful boys by our sides, Stasi asked me to be his wife and I couldn’t be any happier,” Erin wrote on social media. “I said yes, obvs. I love you infinitely. Beyond excited for our future adventures, whatever they may bring.”

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It’s a big milestone that feels even more significant given what the family has been through to get here.

Baby Obi. (Credit: @mcnaughty on Instagram)

In October 2024, Erin and Stasi delivered heartbreaking news to their followers. Their baby son Obi, just nine months old at the time, had been diagnosed with a large brain tumour on the right side of his brain. 

Doctors discovered the mass after the couple noticed a rapid and frightening decline – Obi was struggling to eat, having trouble sleeping, and had begun holding his head unusually straight, a subtle but telling sign that something was wrong.

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The diagnosis blindsided them. “We are absolutely shattered and the last few days have been our hardest days,” Erin wrote openly and honestly to her followers at the time. “We have a long and difficult road ahead of us but are so lucky to have our family and friends’ support,” she said.

Erin and her ex, Example. (Credit: Getty)

Erin and Stasi have been together since 2023, and Obi is their first child together. Erin also has two older sons from her previous marriage to British rapper Example.

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Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

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