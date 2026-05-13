Former Gogglebox star tells of ‘debilitating grief’ after double heartbreak

On April 28 former Gogglebox star Angie Kent received the news she’d been waiting for – the embryos she hoped would finally make her dream of becoming a mum come true were on their way from Sydney to her home in Brisbane.

Advertisement

The star described it as the moment she’d been “waiting for”. “The next chapter for me and my family” after a gruelling endometriosis diagnosis and IVF journey.

But that very same day, she was told her beloved father, Markos, was dying.

“Dad was going into palliative care. That timing really messed with my head,” Angie shared in an emotional Instagram post. “Something so beautiful was finally coming, and something so beautiful was being taken away.”

Just two days later, Angie watched as her dad took his final breaths. Then he was gone – taken by the blood cancer that claimed the life of her grandfather when she was just 11.

Advertisement

Angie Kent lost her beloved father days after learning her embryos were on their way. (Credit: Instagram/angiekent_)

“My dream of starting my own family with my Mumma and Pappa right by my side… it feels like it’s been ripped out from under me,” Angie shared to Instagram on May 2.

“Dad was so excited to become a Poppy (Moppy, we were going to call him). We talked about it all the time,” she explained.

“I was planning on moving back to my family home, where Dad and I were going to renovate the garage, his man cave, into an apartment for me while I was a new mum on my own and so they could be right there.

Advertisement

“Our chance to recreate a new and healthy version of our family after years of suffering. To do it differently. Break patterns and generational cycles. Together.”

Now, Angie is reeling from a double heartbreak – the loss of her beloved father, and a pause in her long and deeply personal journey to become a solo mum.

The star’s father passed away after a battle with blood cancer. (Credit: Instagram/angiekent_)

“Now, I feel like I can’t continue my dream. Not just yet. I don’t know if I can physically, mentally, or emotionally go through a transfer. And the thought of it not being successful…,” Angie shared on April 26.

Advertisement

While the star said she is taking things “one day at a time” amid her “debilitating grief”, she also shared emotional details about her father’s final days and the impact they had on her.

“I can’t believe a week ago today you could still find me in that hospital room… rolling your one eye that could still open, because one was taken from the infections, at something someone said so we could both laugh. Knowing I’d get what you’re thinking,” she shared in a message to her dad on May 4.

“Still letting me put your jumper on… wheel you around in a wheelchair you really refused to be in. Too proud. Didn’t want to believe it could all be over. Because we still had hope.”

Advertisement

The star said that being by her father’s side as he was moved into palliative care felt like she was “standing between two worlds”.

“Your body was still here… but your soul was slowly getting ready to be somewhere else,” she wrote.

The star said she is going through a “debilitating grief”. (Credit: Instagram/angiekent_)

In those days she said she washed her father, held his hand and cared for him like he were her own baby.

Advertisement

“And something in me just… knew what to do,” Angie wrote. “Not from my mind, but from somewhere deeper. From my body. From my womb. Like I was your mumma, for your mumma who couldn’t be there. I felt so much pain in my womb when he passed. Half of me was leaving and I felt that.

“You were so fragile. So innocent. Stripped back to your purest form,” she continued.

“And it hit me in a way I can’t fully explain…

“We enter this world needing to be held as innocent babies, nurtured, cared for…and some of us leave it the exact same way. And I got to do that. I got to nurture you and hold you.

Advertisement

“There’s something deeply spiritual about that. A full circle moment of the soul that I’ll never forget but will also carry in my whole body.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.